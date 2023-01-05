Alabama woman finds smashed teddy bear with human ashes inside

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – An Alabama woman tries to find the original owner of a teddy bear after discovering a person’s ashes inside the stuffed animal. Vicki Wise, of Lauderdale County, told Nexstar’s WHNT she was driving through a Muscle Shoals neighborhood when her daughter saw a stuffed bear sitting near a pile of trash. Wise said they picked up the stuffed animal for her dog.

They then discovered a Velcro pouch in the bear’s back, and inside was a small, heart-shaped box containing a person’s ashes. “It was astonishing,” Wise said. “I just couldn’t believe I found something like that in a garbage can. It was shocking.”

On the back of the box was a name: “Barry Freed.” A note accompanying the box states that Freed passed away on May 20, 2020. Wise explained that a quick internet search for the person’s name didn’t give her many results. She is now trying to find the original owner.

Warnerville to hold warm-up station



‘I don’t know who he is. I only know his name and the date he died,” Wise said. ‘I don’t know where he comes from. I don’t know anything about him. But I do know he was meant to be loved, and I know the person he belongs to misses him.”

The text “Forever In My Heart” is embroidered on the foot of the bear. It is also printed on the heart-shaped box. If you know who the teddy bear belonged to, you can pass on a tip on the WHNT website.