Alabama will execute death row inmate despite plea from daughter’s to give him life sentence

An Alabama man on death row for capital murder is set to be executed Thursday, despite pleas from the victim’s children asking for his life to be spared.

Joe Nathan James Jr. dies at 6 p.m. by lethal injection in a South Alabama prison after serving nearly three decades behind bars for the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Faith Hall.

Joe James Jr. (pictured) dies Thursday from lethal injection at a South Alabama prison, the state’s second of the year

Faith Hall (pictured) seen in this undated photo was just 26 years old at the time of her mother and had two young daughters

Faith Hall’s daughter, Terrlyn (pictured left) and Hill’s brother Otios (pictured right), tried to avoid James’ execution and instead asked him to serve a life sentence.

Hall was a 26-year-old at the time of her murder and a young mother.

Hall’s adult daughters, who were only 3 and 6 years old at the time of her death, and Hill’s adult son and brother are now fighting to keep James from being executed.

Instead, they ask that the judge or governor give James life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“I just feel like we can’t play God. We can’t take life. And it won’t bring my mother back,” Terrlyn Hall told The Associated Press in a recent telephone interview.

She added, “It won’t bring our mother back.”

State Representative Wanda Lingo sent a letter to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Friday to delay the execution, but their request was denied.

On Wednesday, Ivey said she planned to let the execution go ahead.

“Family members just want a say in the decision. We’ve tried,’ Otios Hall.

Hill’s relatives told ABC ABC 33/40News that they intend to attend part of the execution.

James had a brief relationship with Hall and became obsessed with her after she rejected him.

Prosecutors said James stalked and harassed the young woman for months before killing her on August 15, 1994.

Before the shooting, Hall was shopping with a friend when James allegedly forced himself into her boyfriend’s apartment, pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Hall three times, according to court documents, the AP reported.

In 1996, James was first convicted of manslaughter by a Jefferson County jury and voted to recommend the death penalty, which a judge imposed.

The conviction was quashed when an appeals court ruled that a judge had wrongly admitted some police reports as evidence.

In 1989, James was retried and convicted again in Hall’s death, when jurors dismissed the defense’s claims that he was under emotional pressure at the time of the shooting.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall had urged Ivey to let the execution go ahead, writing that “it is our duty to ensure justice is done to the people of Alabama.”

Marshall said, “The jury in James’ case unanimously decided that his brutal murder of Faith Hall warranted a death sentence.”

On Wednesday, Ivey said she would not intervene in Marshall’s decision.

“My staff and I have examined all the files and all the facts and there is no reason to change the procedure or the outcome. The execution will continue,” she said.

James argued that Ivey’s refusal violates religious freedom laws because the Qur’an and the Bible “put the concept of forgiveness first in this situation.”

James has acted as his own attorney in his bid to stop his execution, sending handwritten lawsuits and appeals from death row to the courts.

A lawyer filed the latest appeal on his behalf in the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday.

James asked judges for a reprieve, noting the opposition from Hall’s family and arguing that Alabama had not sufficiently informed the inmates of their right to choose an alternate method of execution.

The state argued that James waited too late to try to delay his execution and “shouldn’t be rewarded for his transparent attempt to play the system,” which is no credit anyway.

While the victim’s family’s feelings deserve to be considered, they are not grounds for a court to delay the execution.

James argued that after lawmakers approved nitrogen hypoxia as a new method of execution, officials in Alabama gave inmates only a short time to choose the new method and that the inmates did not know what was at stake when they were given a selection form without any explanation.

Alabama does not plan executions for prisoners who chose nitrogen. The state has not developed a system to use nitrogen to carry out death sentences.

James would be Alabama’s second execution this year.