Alabama TikTok star Mama Tot shares her grief as surrenders for killing her son during weed deal

Alabama TikTok star Mama Tot shared her grief and frustration on the social media platform Friday, telling her 8.7 million followers how she feels after the man accused of fatally shooting her son in a botched pot deal turned himself in and was charged with murder.

Ophelia Nichols, the social media star’s real name, shared how she felt a sense of sadness when she first saw a photo of Reuben Gulley, 20, who, according to Prichard, Ala., is her son, Randon Lee. , 19, shot at a local gas station.

“I’m not happy,” she said. “When I saw that mugshot last night, I thought to myself, ‘My goodness, he’s just a baby.’

She said she had seen comments online from the suspect’s teachers stating that “he was a nice young man.”

“I’ll be he was,” she said. “That made me think that within 11 seconds he made the decision to just throw his life away.”

Nichols said she found similarities between Gulley’s life and her son’s.

“There is one thing that he and my baby child had in common and that is that they both have a mother who would do anything for them,” she said, holding back her tears. “So remember that there are two families who are in pain. There are two of us.’

Gulley, of Saraland, Ala., turned himself in to the Mobile County Jail Thursday on an arrest warrant for Lee’s murder.

Lee, who had just turned 19, was a small pot dealer in the area who had previously sold weed to Gulley.

But on the night of June 24, surveillance footage shows Lee meeting his killer, each in their respective cars at a gas station pump.

One of the suspects, who police believe is Gulley, gets into Lee’s car where he fired the fatal shot.

He then got back into his own vehicle before driving away.

TikTok star Mama Tot, aka Ophelia Nichols, said she realizes people were entertained by the story of her murdered son

After being shot, Lee managed to drive to another gas station, where he died, Prichard Police said Detective Jason Hadaway.

“We know at this point that Mr. Lee had a relationship selling to several individuals. These two people had bought something from him in the past,’ the detective said.

Lee was not on the radar of the local police as someone known to sell drugs.

‘We did everything we could to keep him on track, but last year everyone thought he did it because he was doing so well,” Nichols said. “But (it) does not give anyone the right to shoot my son. That’s all I know.’

She said one of the most painful things was hearing her son’s judgments from people in the community.

“What really hurt me was that when all this came out, people in my town — people I grew up with, shopping in the same stores as them — were making such horrible comments about my baby,” she said.

‘I thought, why? You don’t even know him. Then I thought, ‘Lord, I hope she doesn’t go through that,’ Nichols said, referring to Gulley’s mother. She shook her head and bit her lip.

‘I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. That was very difficult for me,” she said. “None of our children should have been there that night. Neither.’

I know it’s going to be a long road to justice,” Nichols said. “And I hope it’s done right.

In another TikTok video posted later Friday, she sits in her car expressing her frustration at the attention she is getting over Gulley’s arrest and the entertainment value it has for some followers.

‘My baby child’s life is not a funny gossip story from a month ago in a funny town that we can laugh about now. This was my child’s life and my child was murdered.’