Alabama teacher who spends his free time as e drag queen is caught on camera making lewd innuendos

Hard Knocks Rescue & Training, an animal rescue organization, in Huntsville, Alabama, livestreamed a Drag Queen Story Time event on Sept. 24 in which James Miller, pictured, read a story to a group of children

An Alabama high school teacher who spends her spare time as drag queen Miss Majesty Divine is caught on camera making lewd innuendo at a “family-friendly” event.

Hard Knocks Rescue & Training, an animal rescue organization, in Huntsville, Alabama, livestreamed a Drag Queen Story Time event on Sept. 24 in which James Miller read a story to a group of children.

The teacher, who poses as Madge D.Ivine (Miss Majesty Divine) in his spare time, read a story about a dog who hid his bone during the event.

In the footage, where Miller read from the book as two dogs played with their handler, he said, “Everyone likes a big bone.”

The handler and the person holding the camera were seen and heard after the comment.

Miller was heard during the live stream asking ‘We’re not still live are we?’ immediately after making the comment.

TikTok’s Libs asked why Miller asked if the live stream was still running.

The page also questioned whether it was appropriate for Miller to make the comment in front of a group of children.

Miller, who works at Mountain Gap Middle School, has a Facebook page and a TikTok for his drag alter ego and has attended events such as the Drag Queen Story Time.

He has also posted photos of himself with other drag artists on his Facebook.

Miller has since made a TikTok referencing the article, saying, “I really don’t have any comment for anyone, so people should stop asking.”

He claimed he was ‘doxxed’ by the page.

MailOnline contacted Miller, Mountain Gap Middle School and Hard Knocks Rescue and Training for comment.