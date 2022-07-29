Alabama reporter is told to LEAVE execution after officials complained that her skirt was too SHORT

An Alabama reporter was forced to change her outfit while attending an execution after an Alabama Department of Corrections employee said her skirt was too short.

Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was present at the execution of Joe Nathan James Jr. in Atmore, Alabama, on July 28, when she was told her outfit was inappropriate.

James, 50, was sentenced to death for the 1994 shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Faith Hall, 26.

The AL.com reporter claims she had worn the skirt without issue on more than one occasion during executions at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility.

After she was forced to change into a waders by a fellow member of the press, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) official reportedly told her that her “open toe heels” were also inappropriate.

Shatara then had to run to her car and put on tennis shoes before being allowed back inside to continue doing her job.

A CBS reporter initially tweeted about the incident, before Shatara chose to share her experience online.

In a statement on her social media, she said: “I had no intention of sharing this story, but after another member of the media brought it up, I want to get the story out.

Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara, pictured not in the outfit she was wearing, was ordered to change her clothes while attending an execution as a reporter. She was told by officials that her skirt was ‘too short’ and that her open heels were ‘inappropriate’

Alabama Department of Corrections rules state that all dresses, skirts, and pants must reach below the knee. However, it doesn’t say anything about shorts for men, and whether this applies to visitors while working in the prison

“Tonight a representative of the Alabama Department of Corrections told me publicly that I couldn’t see the execution because my skirt was too short.

“I have worn this skirt to past executions without incident, to work, professional events and more and I believe it is more than appropriate.

‘With my 1.70 and 1.60 I am a tall person with long legs. I tried to pull my skirt down to my hips to make it longer, but was told it still wasn’t fitting.

“Luckily, a very friendly photographer from a Birmingham TV station offered me his rain gear – a waterproof, Colombian PFG-style fishing waders.

‘The ADOC spokesperson thought this was an appropriate exchange for my skirt. I pulled on the man’s pants and fastened the suspenders under my shirt to stay upright.

“Then I was told that my shoes (open toe heels) were also too revealing and that I had to change shoes.

“Luckily I had a new pair of tennis shoes in my car. Despite wearing a pair of waders from a man I’ve never met and casual tennis shoes, I continued to do my job.

“This was an uncomfortable situation and I felt ashamed that my body and my clothes were being questioned in front of a room full of people I’d usually never met.

“I sat down, tried to stop blushing and did my job. As women often have to do. If you read this far, you’ll get a medal. Thank you for your support!’

In rules for visitors to the ADOC, published in 2022, they prescribe that ‘all dresses, skirts and trousers must be below the knee (women only). Splits/slits must be knee-length or below (women only).’

However, it is unclear whether this regulation applies to people working in a working capacity, or only to those who visit a prisoner.

Her post, which has nearly 10,000 likes and thousands of retweets, saw other reporters come out to support her.

Kaitlyn Ross, a reporter at 11Alive in Atlanta, Georgia, said, “I was also denied entry to a government facility to report on a lawsuit because my professional attire was deemed ‘too revealing’.

“It’s exhausting being a woman. You did a great job under ridiculous circumstances. I’m sorry this happened.’

Dana Hall McCain, who also works at AL.com, added: “That whole thing was ridiculous, and I’m sorry you had to go through it.

Joe Nathan James Jr was executed by lethal injection after the US Supreme Court rejected his request for a stay. His victim’s daughters begged him to serve life in prison instead after shooting their mother three times in 1994

Other reporters support the AL.com journalist, saying she did a “great job” under the circumstances. They also claimed it was a “sexist power movement” of the ADOC

“Thank you for persevering and doing your job despite everything.”

Beth Shelburne said: ‘Randomly and clearly a sexist power movement from ADOC. Too bad you had to experience it, but glad you persevered (in waders!) Kudos to you.’

The Alabama Department of Corrections and Shatara did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Joe Nathan James Jr, was executed by lethal injection after the US Supreme Court rejected his request for a stay.

Alabama Gov Kay Ivey announced she would let the execution go ahead after his victim’s daughters begged him to serve life in prison instead.

Prosecutors allege that James Faith Hall briefly dated and became obsessed after she rejected him, stalking her for months before shooting her three times.

On August 15, 1994, James forced his way into her boyfriend’s apartment before pulling a gun from his waistband and shooting her.

Hall’s two daughters, Toni Hall Melton and Terryln Hall, who were three and six when their mother was murdered, did not attend the execution.

They had previously said they would prefer James to be in prison for life without the possibility of parole.