Alabama prepares execute death row prisoner by nitrogen hypoxia later this month Alan Eugene Miller

Alan Eugene Miller Says State Lost Paperwork He Submitted Selecting Nitrogen Hypoxia Alternative Execution Method

Alabama could be ready to use a new untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence later this month, a prosecutor told a federal judge Monday.

James Houts, a deputy attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. that it is “highly probable” that the method will be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently scheduled for September 22 by lethal injection.

The final decision on whether or not to use the new method is up to Corrections Commissioner John Hamm, he said, and a lawsuit is likely.

Miller, a truck driver, was convicted of the workplace shooting that killed Lee Holdbrooks, Scott Yancy and Terry Jarvis.

Prosecutors said Miller killed Holdbrooks and Yancy at a company and then drove to another location to shoot Jarvis. Each man was shot multiple times.

Jurors convicted Miller after 20 minutes of deliberation and then recommended a death sentence, which a judge imposed.

Testimonials revealed that Miller was delusional and believed the men were spreading rumors about him, including that he was gay.

Shelby County coroner’s officers retrieve one of two bodies from Ferguson Enterprises in Pelham, Alabama, where two employees, Lee Holbrooks and Christopher Yancy, were murdered in August 1999 by Alan Eugene Miller

A defense psychiatrist hired for the trial found Miller was suffering from a serious mental illness, according to court documents, but he also said Miller’s condition was not bad enough to use as the basis for an insanity defense under state law.

He was sentenced to death. And while lethal injection is Alabama’s primary method of delivery, in 2018 the state approved an untried method, nitrogen hypoxia, as an alternative amid mounting questions about lethal injection.

State law gave inmates a short time to designate hypoxia as their preferred method of execution.

In a federal lawsuit filed last month, attorneys argued that Miller submitted a form selecting nitrogen, but the state lost it. They’re trying to stop the lethal injection from going through.

“If the state had not lost Mr. Miller’s mold, Mr. Miller would otherwise have been executed by nitrogen hypoxia,” his lawyers wrote in court, trying to block his execution by lethal injection.

Alabama has not yet developed a system to use nitrogen to carry out executions, so the state does not set execution dates for prisoners who choose that untested method. Miller signed an affidavit saying he gave the form to a corrections officer.

Alan Eugene Miller is evicted from Pelham City Prison in Alabama on August 5, 1999. Miller would be put to death by lethal injection on September 22, 2022 for a 1999 workplace shooting that killed three men

Miller shot and killed two co-workers in their office, then killed a third person at a company he worked for

“I gave my signed form to the correctional officer who was collecting the forms,” ​​the affidavit read. Miller said he asked the officer for a copy of the form and the officer declined.

Miller also cited past problems with lethal injections, including that of Joe Nathan James Jr., who was put to death in July in a procedure that had been postponed for hours. Opponents of the death penalty claim the execution was a failure

While the lawsuit of Miller Marshall, Prison Commissioner John Hamm and Holman names director Terry Raybon as defendants, the attorney general’s office argued that the lawsuit treats all three as “interchangeable cogs in the apparatus of government” and should be dismissed.

“Information publicly available to date shows that Mr. James’s body was in ‘great distress’ during the execution when executioners cut his skin several times to find a vein, and that he had many” unusual punctures “that would not normally appear on an executed body,” Miller’s lawyers wrote in a petition filed Thursday to get a preliminary injunction against a lethal injection.

Pictured: Alabama’s lethal injection chamber at the Holman Correctional Facility

The state has acknowledged that James’ execution was delayed due to difficulties in setting up an intravenous line, but did not specify how long it would take. James was pronounced dead hours after the US Supreme Court rejected his request for a postponement.

The final decision on whether or not to use nitrogen hypoxia rests with Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm

Nitrogen hypoxia, believed to cause death by replacing oxygen with nitrogen, has been approved for executions by Alabama and two other states, Oklahoma and Mississippi, but has never been used.

Convicted of a triple murder in 1999, Miller tries to block his execution at Holman Prison.

The disclosure about the possibility of using the new method came during a court hearing over Miller’s claim that prison staff lost their papers several years ago.

In it, he requested nitrogen as his method of execution rather than lethal injection.