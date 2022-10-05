Alabama pastor indicted on charges of rape, sex abuse

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – A pastor in South Alabama was arrested Tuesday after being charged with rape and sexual abuse charges, news outlets reported.

A grand jury has indicted Gregory Renee Adams, 64, on five charges of rape, two charges of sodomy and two charges of sexual assault with violence, according to court documents. Two of the charges related to victims who were between the ages of 12 and 16, the indictment said. Prison records show that Adams was arrested on Tuesday.

Dennis Knizley, an attorney representing Adams, declined to comment Wednesday, saying he had not yet seen the charges.

Police said the investigation began after several victims came forward. The case was forwarded to a grand jury who returned the charges, the first step to taking the case to trial.

WKRG-TV reports that an investigator testified in a preliminary hearing last year that Adams used his power as a preacher to make his victims fear him. The testimony included allegations that he told the victims that he chooses who goes to heaven or hell and that he told a victim that God would strike her with lightning if she rejected him, the station r exported.

The Mobile Police Department said last year that the investigation suggested Adams met some of his victims through churches in Citronelle, Alabama and Waynesboro, Mississippi.

