Alabama killer is executed following a final phone call to his mother

An Alabama killer who shot his girlfriend 28 years ago has been executed after one last phone call with his mother and despite pleas from his victim’s family for a pardon.

Joe Nathan James Jr., 50, was given a lethal injection at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday after the Supreme Court rejected his request to stay, despite desperate pleas from the victim’s family to spare his life.

James was sentenced to death for the 1994 shooting of Faith Hall, 26, in Birmingham.

Hall’s daughters have said they would prefer James to go to prison for life, but Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said on Wednesday she would let the execution go ahead.

Prosecutors said James had a brief relationship with Hall and that he became obsessed after she rejected him, stalked and harassed her for months before killing her.

ADOC Public Information Officer Kelly Betts said James spoke to his mother on the phone Wednesday before the execution al.com.

The next day, he spoke to two lawyers on the phone and refused all his meals that day, including one last meal.

On August 15, 1994, after Hall was out shopping with a friend, James forced his way into the friend’s apartment, pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Hall three times, according to court documents.

A Jefferson County jury first convicted James of murder in 1996 and voted to recommend the death penalty, which a judge imposed.

The conviction was quashed when an appeals court ruled that a judge had wrongly admitted some police reports as evidence.

James was retried and sentenced to death again in 1999, when jurors rejected the defense’s claims that he was under emotional pressure at the time of the shooting.

The execution began a few minutes after 9 p.m., after a nearly three-hour delay that the state could not explain. James did not open his eyes and show no visible movement before the execution began. He didn’t move or speak when the director asked if he had one last word. His breathing slowed until he was no longer visible and he was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m.

Hall’s two daughters, Toni Hall Melton, who was three, and Terryln Hall, who was six when their mother was murdered, had recently said they’d rather see James in prison for life. The relatives do not attend the execution.

“Today is a tragic day for our family. We need to relive the pain this caused us many years ago,” said State Representative Juandalynn Givan’s office. Givan was a friend of Hall.

“We were hoping the state wouldn’t take a life simply because a life was taken and we got Mr. Joe Nathan James Jr. forgiven for his atrocities against our family… We pray that God will grant us healing after today, one day our criminal justice system will listen to the cries of families like ours, even if it goes against what the state wants.” statement from the family.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said she would not intervene. In a statement Thursday night, Ivey said she thinks deeply about the feelings of the victim’s family and loved ones, but “must always live up to our responsibilities to the law, public safety and justice.”

“Faith Hall, the victim of repeated harassment, serious threats and ultimately cold-blooded murder, was taken from this earth far too soon at the hands of Joe Nathan James Jr. Now, after two convictions, a unanimous jury decision and nearly three decades on death row, Mr. James executed for capital murder, and justice served for Faith Hall.

She said the execution sends an “undeniable message that Alabama stands behind victims of domestic violence.”

James acted as his own attorney in his bid to stop his execution, sending handwritten lawsuits and appeals to the courts from death row. An attorney filed the latest appeal on his behalf in the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday. But the request for a stay was rejected about 30 minutes before the execution was due to begin.

James asked judges for a reprieve, noting the opposition from Hall’s family and arguing that Alabama had not sufficiently informed the inmates of their right to choose an alternate method of execution. He also argued that Ivey’s refusal violates religious freedom laws because the Quran and the Bible “put the concept of forgiveness first in this situation.”

The state argued that James waited too late to try to delay his execution and “shouldn’t be rewarded for his transparent attempt to play the system.”