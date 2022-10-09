Alabama inmates go on strike to protest ‘deplorable’ conditions, unpaid labour

Guards asleep on duty, meager meals and cells covered in dirt: Incarcerated people in the US southern state of Alabama have been refusing to work since Sept. 26 in protest at the shocking conditions in overcrowded facilities, including violence, neglect and poor hygiene. The strike has brought to a standstill the prisons, which depend on and benefit from the labor of inmates. The inmates say they will not return to work until changes are made to Alabama’s criminal justice system.

Thousands of inmates in all 15 state prisons in Alabama’s correctional system have been on strike for more than a week to protest what they have called inhumane treatment and conditions.

Videos shared online, as well as inmate accounts, testify to deplorable conditions in the prison system. Jails in Alabama are known to be particularly violent and unsafe, with high rates rape and murder compared to the rest of the United States.

‘There is a total lack of security and institutional control’

Earnest Lee Walker Sr. is currently incarcerated at the St. Clair Correctional Facility, where numerous complaints and concerns have arisen about dangerous and horrific conditions. Before moving to St. Clair in March 2022, he was incarcerated in two other facilities: Holman Donaldson and Fountain. He has served 15 years of a life sentence without parole.

The facility is in a deplorable and deplorable physical condition. The infrastructure is screwed up. It is raining in some units and the facility is infested with vermin. It is not suitable for people to live in.

#ShutDownADOC2022 Exclusive videos from hell on earth. Alabama’s prison system is rotten to the core. ADOC employees refuse to clean and repair dirty showers pic.twitter.com/QxxqAbpvqh — ALABAMA PRISONERS ARE DEATH CAMPS (@FREEALAMOVEMENT) September 29, 2022 A video shows the bathroom in an Alabama prison.





#ADOC prison officers lash out at inmates in Alabama for their #protest & #strike against inhumane conditions! This video footage shows an inmate just thrown into the dirtiest cell in retaliation for his part in the peaceful protest across the state! pic.twitter.com/M2xKJwpCW9 — C. Dreams 💫🏳️‍⚧️💙🌊 (@UnCagedCritique) October 4, 2022 A video shows the grime in an Alabama prison cell, with what appears to be blood or feces on the walls. “I asked for some cleaning supplies and they said ‘no,'” says the person filming the video.





I have seen the corrections officers often and repeatedly sleeping while on the job, due to the sheer amount of understaffing that prevented them from providing adequate protection or security. Due to understaffing and overcrowding, the dorms are normally left without an officer present. That’s why you have a lot of altercations between the incarcerated citizens. Some have resulted in death, serious bodily harm and injuries. [The guards] really just leave us alone. The doors never lock, so I can’t go to bed. There is a total lack of security and institutional control. They bring drugs and cell phones to calm us down.

In 2020, the United States Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Alabama and the Department of Corrections, who said the conditions in the prison system amounted to a constitutional violation of cruel and unusual sentences. Yet some say conditions have only worsened.

Alabama’s prison population is over 20,000, all living in facilities designed for: only 12,000. The vacancy rate for prison guards will increase in 2021 exceeded 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the prison system is rising. At least 13 people have been killed in Alabama prisons so far in 2022. The St. Clair facility where Walker is currently incarcerated has the United States highest murder rate in prison.

The Justice Department’s 2020 report highlighted the prison system’s inability to: prevent violence and sexual abuse between prisoners. On Twitter and TikTok, detainees have posted graphic videos of detainees lying dead or injured on the ground, with no security or medical personnel on hand to assist them.

The correctional officers have also been charged with assault and battery. A video shared on Twitter on September 27, 2022 shows correctional officers beating a person into custody.

Paying a man 25 cents an hour is not paying

In Alabama, as in other states, inmates are expected to work, and prisons depend on inmates’ labor for things like food, laundry, cleaning, and the commissary — a store where inmates can buy food and hygiene items.

Inmates in the US earn on average 52 cents per hourbut Alabama is one of the many states where most inmates are not paid at all.

And locked up people can’t refuse to work – many face penalties such as solitary confinement or deprivation of certain privileges if they fail to do so. When inmates went on strike, prison staff were forced to take up the work. This led to prisons reducing meal services, with many inmates and their relatives accusing the facilities of “starving” them to end the strike. They also canceled weekend visits.

Inmates in Alabama state prisons have gone on strike, demanding better living conditions and prison reform. NO PRISONERS currently serving the kitchen.. this is what the staff prepare for them.. Peanut butter sandwiches and raw hot dogs.. LIKE & RT. pic.twitter.com/VHIb43ramV — Queen Capittarius 21/12 🦄💜♐️ (@BorettaBopXO) September 27, 2022



The FRANCE 24 Observers team spoke to another inmate from Alabama named Swift Justice. Co-founder of the advocacy group Unheard Voices of the Concrete Jungle (UVOTCJ)he says that working conditions in prisons are akin to slavery.

Up to 90 percent of all prisons in America run on prison labor, all the way from the kitchen, snack line, laundry, yard work, garbage, maintenance, infirmary, janitors and factory labor. When individual [inmates] left their slave jobs and took the engine off the prison. It cannot function without them. Essentially, the Alabama prison system was in crisis and this turned that crisis into a crisis on top of a crisis. Paying a man 25 cents an hour is not paying. Here, federal law requires everyone to get minimum wage unless you are a criminal. Revolutions don’t change overnight, but the change I’ve seen is in the slave itself. More understand that if they don’t push for change, their fate will be to rot in these prisons and may never see the free world again.

‘We’re not just striking to be system agitators, we’re striking because we’re tired’

Walker has personally participated in three previous strikes in the Alabama system, and he says inmates’ complaints go way beyond poor conditions and unpaid labor.

This is our third strike and it was scheduled between February and April of this year. It was specifically intended to draw attention to the inhumane treatment of detained civilians throughout the system. It was also intended to show the inhumane living conditions in which the detained civilians unfortunately live, and to challenge medical treatments that we believe are below standard of care. Finally, the strike was specifically aimed at tackling the criminal justice system that still uses outdated laws to convict us. We wanted them to repeal the common crimes law [Editor’s note: which mandates life imprisonment for a person convicted of a felony after three previous felonies, even if the crimes were non-violent or decades old]. I was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole with non-violent previous offenses. We’re not just on strike to be system agitators, we’re on strike because we’re tired of spending time and we’re ready to go home. The laws have changed and we should be given the opportunity to petition the court.

A group of supporters held a protest outside the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) offices in Montgomery on Sept. 26, where a list of nine demands was finally presented to end the strike. The requirements include changes to sentencing and parole. The majority of requests for parole being denied in Alabama, leading to overcrowding among the incarcerated.

Other demands include changing laws to prevent racial bias in convictions and criminal enforcement. Despite making up 28 percent of the population, black people in Alabama make up 43 percent of the prison population and 54 percent of the state prison population. according to the most recent data from 2017.

The FRANCE 24 Observers team also spoke with Walker’s daughter, LaKenya Lindsey, who also has other family members who are currently or previously in prison. She has sent numerous messages to elected officials demanding change, but has received no response. She says the whole system needs to be changed to prioritize rehabilitation.

“Of course people have done something wrong to get them to jail, but we really feel that the punishment doesn’t fit the crime. The system doesn’t rehabilitate people to come into society and be productive citizens,” Lindsey explained. “And the second thing is that statistics show that because of the color of my skin, just because I’m black, I’d probably get more time in prison than a white person.”

We have contacted the Alabama Department of Corrections for comment, but have not yet received a response. A spokesman for Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said on September 26 that the demands of incarcerated peoples were “unreasonable” and “would never happen in the state of Alabama.”

While some prisoners went October 3rd back to workmany are continuing the strike, saying they will not budge until demands are met.