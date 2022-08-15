Alabama death row inmate subjected to THREE HOURS of pain during execution

An Alabama inmate was subjected to three hours of pain during his execution, the longest recorded lethal injection trial in US history, according to a report by a human rights organization.

Joe Nathan James Jr., 50, was sentenced to death for the fatal 1994 shooting of his girlfriend, Faith Hall, 26, in Birmingham.

Research by Reprieve US estimates that officials at the Atmore, Alabama prison took between three and three and a half hours to perform James’ lethal injection.

William C. Holman Correctional Facility set James’ execution for 6:00 p.m. on July 28, although media was denied access until 8:57 p.m. Then James was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m.

Evaluation of the autopsy shows that officials tried unsuccessfully for more than three hours to insert an IV line. The execution team then attempted an austerity procedure, according to Reprieve US, which left James struggling and allegedly leaving him with injuries to his hands and wrists.

“Subjecting a prisoner to three hours of pain and suffering is the definition of cruel and unusual punishment,” said Maya Foa, director of Reprieve US.

How do lethal injections work? A state’s corrections department handles all executions through an execution team. The first step in administering a lethal injection is to insert an IV line in the forearm or back of the inmate’s hand. Once a line is established, a lineup of three to four drugs is administered, according to the Death Penalty Information Center: An anesthetic that induces deep sleep;

A paralyzing agent as a muscle relaxant to stop breathing through the paralysis of the diaphragm and lungs; and

A toxic substance administered at a lethal dose to interrupt electrical signals essential to heart function, leading to cardiac arrest and death within one to two minutes.

‘States cannot continue to claim that the abhorrent practice of lethal injection is in any way humane’

Alabama state officials did not answer questions about the three-hour delay in the execution, saying there was “nothing out of the ordinary.”

“I cannot emphasize this process enough,” Alabama Department of Corrections commissioner John Hamm said in a statement.

“We are carrying out the ultimate punishment… and we have protocols in place and we are very deliberate in our process and make sure everything goes according to plan.

“So if that takes a few minutes or a few hours, we’ll do it.”

Hamm did not clarify which part of the proceedings led to the delay, adding that the ADOC ‘took’ [their] intentional time.’

In a statement released by ADOC the day after James’ execution, “if the veins are such that intravenous access cannot be provided, the team will perform a central line procedure.”

“Fortunately, this was not necessary and with sufficient time, intravenous access was established.”

James’ eyes were closed throughout the proceedings and he did not respond to the director when asked if he had any last words, according to a report from AL.com.

Witnesses saw his arm move slightly at 9:05 p.m., followed by some signs of breathing a minute later.

His breathing lasted until 9:10 p.m. when a correctional officer performed a consciousness check, to which James responded only to an arm pinch by rocking his head from side to side.

James’ breathing seemed to stop at 9:12 p.m., with curtains covering the room closing to witnesses at 9:18 p.m.

His time of death was recorded nine minutes later at 9:27 p.m.

ADOC did not respond to the allegations made by Elizabeth Bruenig, a reporter for The Atlantic, or Reprieve US.

“Something terrible had happened to James while he was strapped to a stretcher behind closed doors with no lawyer present to protest his treatment or a lawyer to observe it, but the state insisted nothing out of the ordinary had happened.” Bruenig reported. in front of The Atlantic Ocean.

The Reprieve US report claims that, due to the lengthy process of establishing an IV line, the execution team would have sedated James before the media arrived.

This would make James visibly unconscious at 9 p.m.

‘First, [it was] a torturous procedure behind closed doors, then a theatrical performance for witnesses,’ Foa said.

Hall’s two daughters, Toni Hall Melton, who was three, and Terryln Hall, who was six when their mother was murdered, and her younger brother, Helvetius Hall, who was 24 at the time of the murder, had publicly said they preferred James serves life in prison with no possibility of parole.

In response to Hall’s family protesting James’ execution, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said she would not intervene, saying in a statement that “We must always fulfill our responsibilities to the law, public safety and justice.

“Tonight a fair and just verdict has been handed down and an unmistakable message has been sent that Alabama stands side by side with victims of domestic violence.”

James acted as his own attorney in his bid to stop his execution, sending handwritten lawsuits and appeals to the courts from death row.

An attorney filed the final appeal on his behalf in the U.S. Supreme Court the day before his execution, which was dismissed about 30 minutes before it began.