Al-Zawahri’s Death Puts the Focus Back on Al Qaeda

WASHINGTON – No terrorist group, not even the Islamic State, has had the prominence and immediate name recognition of Al Qaeda.

But the assassination of the group’s leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, in a CIA drone attack early Sunday marks a crucial turning point for the global organization. Eight of his top leaders have been assassinated in the past three years and it is unclear who will succeed al-Zawahri.

Yet Al Qaeda is in more countries and has more total combatants than on September 11, 2001, when it attacked the United States. Some of its franchises that have sprung up since then, notably in Somalia and the Sahel region of West Africa, are on the rise, taking swathes of territory from weak governments and spending millions of dollars on new weapons, despite a decade of efforts. to weaken and contain them.