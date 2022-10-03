Al-Shabab attack kills at least 12 people in Somali city

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) – Officials and witnesses say at least 12 people have been killed after extremist fighters attacked the local government headquarters in the capital of Somalia’s Hiran region, the center of a recent mobilization against al-Shabab.

Somalia’s al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack in Beledweyne, more than 300 kilometers north of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The Somali government announced earlier Monday that it and international partners had killed a top al-Shabab leader, Abdullahi Nadir, this weekend. The US military said it launched an airstrike in southwestern Somalia on Saturday, but did not name the slain al-Shabab leader.

Hiran Governor Ali Jayte Osman, who survived Monday’s attack, told The Associated Press by phone that Hirshabelle State’s health minister and Hiran’s vice governor in charge of finance were among those killed in the attack. Monday.

“The first explosion occurred at the entrance gate and after a few minutes a large truck rushed to the headquarters and exploded, killing many civilians who came to the office to receive services,” the governor said. “This attack was carried out by cowards, but their brutal acts will never distract from the public uprising against them.” He said the attack severely damaged the government headquarters.

Witness Elmi Hassan told the AP that a truck loaded with explosive material rammed into government headquarters around 10 a.m.

“I have seen with my own eyes several bodies discovered from the wreckage of the attack, human flesh scattered on the ground,” he said.

Beledweyne Police Commissioner Bishar Hussein Jimale said the attack took place in the Lama-Galaay military camp, which also serves as government headquarters.

“What happened here today is a disaster that has killed many innocent people, including government officials, civilians and security personnel,” he said.

Despite the attack, some residents remained defiant as efforts in the region continue to get communities back from Al-Shabab’s control.

“We will not be intimidated by this and we will not stay away from our fight against the terrorists. We will fight to the end, until we beat you,” resident Hassan Ali said.

