Al Roker shares grief after tragic loss of his former Today show colleague and friend Mark Traub

Al Roker has opened up about the tragic loss of his friend and former TODAY show floor director Mark Traub.

The longtime Today host, who has battled with his own health issues in recent weeks, took to social media to pay tribute to Traub, sharing a photo of the pair laughing and smiling together.

“The laugh you always heard in the background at @todayshow for years was our stage manager, @mtraub2295 and when he retired, some of our spark waned. Unfortunately, that light has disappeared after a long struggle. Watch out Marc. You are so missed,” Roker wrote.

Traub died Tuesday at the age of 64 after a long battle with leukemia.

Roker (R) shared this photo of him laughing with former Today director Mark Traub (L) who died of leukemia at age 64

Al Roker is pictured leaving the hospital on Thanksgiving after contracting blood clots. He was returned to the hospital just a day later and has not appeared in any TODAY broadcast since

Roker took to social media to pay tribute to Traub

Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts was one of several people who paid their respects to Traub on Roker’s social media post, writing, “I loved Mark so much! What a gentleman and a delight.’

And the rest of Today’s hosts took to the screen yesterday morning in an unusually serious segment to share tributes to Traub.

Like Roker, Hoda Kotb also mentioned Traub’s off-screen audible laugh.

“While we talked about the laughs Mark Traub has brought us over the years, we actually have some very sad news about our friend,” she said.

Kotb continued, “He was a member of our Today family, our floor director, and he worked here for almost four decades.

“He really was the heart and soul of our show… He had complications after an 18-month battle with leukemia.”

She added, “I know Al isn’t here. He’s still healing and recovering, but Al and Mark Traub were super, super close.”

The 68-year-old Roker has been absent from broadcasts since the end of November after he was taken to hospital with serious blood clots.

Roker returned from the hospital on Thanksgiving and posted this photo of him watching his colleague’s live broadcast. The next day he was rushed back to the hospital

Today’s Show, 2017 Pictured (L-R): Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, Matt Lauer, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker

He was released from the hospital after treatment on Thanksgiving, but had to return the next day and is still being cared for.

Kotb said last week that Roker was taken to the Uptown Manhattan hospital “due to some complications.”

Roker shared video of himself walking down the hospital floor on Thanksgiving morning, wearing a black baseball cap, blue face mask, green and gray polo shirt from his alma mater — SUNY Oswego — blue pants, and black shoes.

“Okay, this is my version of the Thanksgiving Day parade, ready to leave the hospital. Time to blow up this taco stand,” Roker said in the short video.

So much to be #thankful for on #Thanksgiving day. Leaving the hospital and home for #ThanksgivingDinner,” he said in the caption.

Roker’s health scare comes more than two years after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2020.

A routine exam revealed that he had an elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA), which is a screening tool for early detection.

A biopsy later confirmed he had a more aggressive form of the disease, but because he was caught early, it was easily surgically removed.

The Today Show star announced his diagnosis on the show on Nov. 6, 2020, three days before undergoing five-hour surgery performed by Dr. Vincent Laudone at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.