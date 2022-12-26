Al Roker ‘grateful for another Christmas with his family’ after hospitalizations for blood clots

Al Roker shared his gratitude for “another Christmas with his family” after spending four weeks in the hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.

The acclaimed Today show host, 68, took to his Instagram on Sunday to share a glimpse of his vacation, while thanking everyone who ‘prayed’ for him amid his recent terrifying health issue.

“So grateful to have had another Christmas and to be with my family,” he wrote.

‘We make assumptions and plans and they can [be] overturned in an instant. You think you are grateful and you show gratitude.

Grateful: Al Roker shared his gratitude for ‘another Christmas with his family’ after spending four weeks in hospital receiving treatment for blood clots

The 68-year-old Today show host gave followers an inside look at his Christmas celebrations, writing: “So grateful to have experienced another Christmas and to be with my family.”

The presenter spent the holidays with his wife of 62 years, Deborah Roberts (pictured), their three children, Courtney, 35, Leila, 24, and Nicholas, 20, as well as Courtney’s husband, Wesley Laga.

‘And then suddenly you realize that the depth of those words is much deeper. I can never thank all of you who prayed for us enough.’

Family time: One photo showed the group in matching Christmas pajamas, while another showed Leila and Nicholas baking cookies together (spotted)

In a series of posts, the newscaster gave his followers an inside look at his Christmas celebrations, which he spent with his wife of 62 years, Deborah Roberts, and their three children: Courtney, 35, Leila, 24, and Nicholas. , 20 – as well as Courtney’s husband, Wesley Laga, 32.

One photo showed the whole family wearing matching Christmas pajamas, while another showed Leila and Nicholas baking cookies together.

Other snapshots from the weekend showed the family enjoying a walk together surrounded by snow.

Al even shared some photos of the delicious meals they ate on vacation, which included an extravagant breakfast of frittatas, arugula salad, bacon, and homemade cinnamon buns.

Al even shared some photos of the delicious meals they ate on vacation, which included a breakfast of frittatas, arugula salad, bacon, and homemade cinnamon buns.

Delicious: For Christmas dinner, the family enjoyed ham, asparagus, brown rice, and a salad (left). The night before they ate chicken, macaroni and cheese, salad, and carrots (right).

Success: Al also cooked a spatchcock turkey with mayonnaise. And while he admitted that some of his family members were “skeptical” at first, in the end everyone loved it.

White Christmas: Other snapshots from the weekend showed the family enjoying a walk together surrounded by snow.

For dinner, the family enjoyed ham, asparagus, brown rice, and salad. Al also cooked a spatchcock turkey with mayonnaise, a recipe he said he learned from The New York Times.

And while he admitted that some members of his family were “skeptical” about his turkey at first, by the end everyone loved it.

Days before, the meteorologist published some images of him and his family decorating a Christmas tree together, and once again shared his gratitude for being able to be with his family after his hospitalization.

“So grateful to be well enough to decorate the Roker family,” he captioned the post.

Al was first taken to the hospital in November after he developed blood clots in his legs and lungs.

He was released on Thanksgiving Day in time to spend the holidays with his family, but had to return a day later due to “complications.”

Days before, the meteorologist published some images of him and his family decorating a Christmas tree together.

And in the caption of the photo, he once again shared his appreciation for being able to be with his family after his hospitalization.

“So grateful to be well enough to decorate the Roker family,” he wrote in the caption. His wife (left) and his son (right) are seen decorating the tree.

Al was first taken to the hospital in November after he developed blood clots in his legs and lungs. He is seen decorating the tree earlier this month.

After spending a total of four weeks in the hospital, he went home on December 8 and four days later, he made his virtual return to the Today show.

During the appearance, which was broadcast from the kitchen of his New York City apartment, he said he was getting stronger every day and shared an important update on his health.

‘There is a certain amount of weakness. I am doing physical therapy every day, and occupational therapy. I have to get my strength back,’ she said.

But I feel good. I feel strong. Every day is a little better than the last, and last night I made dinner.

‘I just feel like there’s going to be a little bit of work. But there are people who have to deal with much more with much fewer resources. I am very lucky and very blessed to have the resources.’

Furthermore, he thanked his co-stars for visiting him in the hospital, adding, ‘You guys have been fantastic coming to the hospital.

hoda [Kotb] actually, I think, he was made an honorary doctor. She would literally show up. She did a “ho-dini,” the way she would just be there.

He was released on Thanksgiving Day in time to spend the holidays with his family, but was brought back a day later due to ‘complications’. He will be seen earlier this month.

After spending a total of four weeks in the hospital, she went home on December 8 and made her virtual return to the Today show four days later (pictured).

During the appearance, which was broadcast from the kitchen of his New York City apartment, he said he was getting stronger every day.

‘We miss you so much Al. The crowd misses you. There isn’t a day that we don’t go out that people don’t have signs: “Where’s Al?” “We want Al!” Savannah Guthrie told him.

‘It’s good to be home. It’s good to see her faces,’ she replied. “It’s been hard work, I’m not going to lie, it’s been the hardest yet and you know I’ve had my share of surgeries.”

Al’s medical emergency comes two years after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2020.

At that time, a routine physical exam revealed that he had an elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA), which is a screening tool for early detection.

A biopsy later confirmed that she had a more aggressive form of the disease, but because it was detected early, it could be easily removed with surgery.

The Today Show star went public with his diagnosis on the show on November 6, 2020, three days before he underwent a five-hour surgery.

A week later, he received a pathology report that found no evidence of cancer in his body outside of his prostate, which he had surgically removed along with surrounding lymph nodes.