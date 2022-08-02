Al Qaeda chief is MINCED by two R9X US Hellfire Ninja missiles in Kabul suburbs

Al-Qaeda’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, military experts say, became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses folding swords instead of an explosive to take down high-profile targets.

Al-Zawahiri was killed on Saturday in a drone strike in the Shirpur district of the Afghan capital Kabul, President Joe Biden said.

The terrorist leader was 71 years old.

A senior Biden administration official told reporters on Aug. 1 that a drone fired two Hellfire R9X missiles at the terrorist leader as he walked to the balcony of his hiding place.

The R9X carries 45kg of reinforced metal in its tip with six extendable blades designed to shred the target on impact without causing an explosion that could kill those nearby.

The US Central Command has not revealed the weapon used to carry out al-Zawahiri’s assassination, but has in the past deployed the fearsome R9X Hellfire ‘Ninja’ missile for similar surgical strikes

The official described al-Zawahiri’s assassination as a “precisely tailored airstrike.”

Osama Bin-Laden’s former number two stayed at the house with members of his family. President Biden said there were other injuries as a result of Saturday’s strike.

It was the United States’ most significant attack against al-Qaeda since bin Laden’s assassination in 2011. In fact, the RX9 was being considered when plans were being drawn up to take down the 9/11 mastermind for good.

The R9X Hellfire missile has become one of the US military’s favorite weapons for precision killing, as it carries a lower risk of collateral damage.

Developed during the Obama presidency in 2011, the “ninja” missile, out of concern over the number of civilians killed in drone strike campaigns in the Middle East, has been given such a nickname for refraining from using an explosive device. warhead.

It is the result of a joint effort by the CIA and the Department of Defense.

The missile is made of Lockheed Martin and Northrop Gumman. It is not clear how many R9X missiles the Pentagon has.

The R9X is not mentioned in the 2022 budget applications for the procurement of missiles.

The secret military Joint Special Operations Command has confirmed the use of the R9X twice, in 2019 and 2020, reports the New York Times. But it has reportedly been used on nearly a dozen other occasions to take out specific targets.

During the Korean and Vietnam Wars in the 1950s, the US military pioneered an idea of ​​non-explosive kinetic bombs called Lazy Dogs.

The bombs were designed to kill using kinetic energy after falling from an airplane. It weighed between 560 and 625 pounds. Lazy Dogs proved unpopular among commanders and their development was halted in the 1960s.

The existence of the R9X was first reported by the Wall Street Journal in 2019. The newspaper said the missile was used in attacks on individuals in Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, Yemen and Somalia.

The Journal said those who worked with the R9X have been referred to as the “flying Ginsu,” a reference to a popular brand of steak knives.

An unnamed official source told the newspaper at the time that the missile was created for “the express purpose of reducing civilian casualties.”

The article called the weapon similar to a “fast anvil.”

The example provided by the Journal suggests that the R9X was so accurate that if a target was in a car with an innocent driver, the missile would disable the target and spare the driver.

The same report said the missile’s blades can cut through buildings and car roofs.

At the time of the WSJ report, Letta Tayler of Human Rights Watch wrote about the website that the RX9 should not necessarily be seen as a more ethical weapon.

Tayler said: “On its own, the R9X will not solve the many legal problems surrounding the US targeted assassination program, which has killed thousands of people with little transparency since 2002.”

The possibly closest view we have of a used R9X in Yemen in June 2022. The red ball is the pneumatic battery that helps propel the missile

In August 2021, the R9X is said to have been used to kill two ISIS militants in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. According to task and purpose, the missiles were fired from an MQ-9 Reaper drone.

After that strike, Army Major General William “Hank” Taylor bragged about the lack of civilian casualties, adding: “Without specifying future plans, I will say that we will continue to have the ability to defend ourselves and look across the horizon.” take advantage of ability to conduct counter-terrorism operations when needed.”

That attack was in response to the attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport that killed 13 American servicemen.

In addition to the August 2021 attack, the R9X is believed to have been used in the February 2017 assassination of Al Qaeda Deputy Commander Ahmad Hasan Abu Khayr al-Masri.

It was used again to take out Taliban leader Mohabullah in Afghanistan in January 2019, that same month the missile was used on USS Cole bombing suspect Jamel Ahmed Mohammed Ali al-Badawi in Yemen and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham leader Abu Ahmed al- Jaziri in June 2019

The following year, the missile was the cause of death of Hurras Al-Din leaders Qassam al-Urduni and Bilal al-Sanaani in Syria.

The latter featured the use of three nuclear warheads over 100 pounds, according to the military times.

Al-Zawahiri joins a list of undesirables, including Hamas leader Ahmed Yassin, who was killed in 2004 by the Israeli Air Force, which has been disabled by variants of the traditional Hellfire missile.

While in use by the US military, conventional Hellfire missiles have disabled Anwar al-Awlaki, an Al Qaeda organizer, as well as high-ranking Al Qaeda leader Abu Yahya al-Libi, who was killed in Pakistan in 2012. Moktar Ali Zubeyr, who died in Somalia in 2014, not to mention Mohammed Emwazi aka Jihadi John who was killed in Syria in 2015.

The explosive warhead on a traditional Hellfire missile weighs about 20 pounds.

The motorcycle, allegedly driven by jihadist leader Abu Hamzah al-Yemeni at the time he was killed by a US drone strike, is shown mangled after being hit by the R9X

The last high-profile use of the Hellfire Ninja was when Abu Hamzah al-Yemeni – the leader of the Hurras al Din – was compromised in Syria’s city of Idlib in June 2022.

Footage from that scene showed the twisted remains of a motorcycle lying across the ground, suggesting the missile had made a direct hit on its target.

Hurras al Din is a relatively small but powerful armed group led by Al Qaeda loyalists, led by Yemen until his death yesterday.

According to the United Nations, there are an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 fighters in rebel-occupied Syria.

The R9X missile is also suspected of being used in the January airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and catapulted Washington and Tehran to the brink of war, although this has never been confirmed.

In his comments after al-Zawahiri’s assassination, Biden repeatedly invoked the September 11 terrorist attacks and said that al-Zawahiri’s assassination demonstrated the determination of the United States to go after terrorist leaders no matter where they hide. and how long it takes.

“Now justice has been done and this terrorist leader is gone,” he said. “We made it clear again tonight that no matter how long it takes, wherever you hide, if you pose a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out.”