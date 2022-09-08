Al Pacino, 82, and girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 28, enjoy a dinner date at The Sunset Tower Hotel in LA

<!–

Al Pacino and his much younger girlfriend Noor Alfallah were spotted eating out at The Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Godfather star, 82, looked effortlessly cool in a half-open black shirt, matching sunglasses and a gold necklace, while his 28-year-old girlfriend stunned in a black dress.

The 54 year age difference doesn’t seem to be a problem for the couple as they talked about it and appeared cheerful as they entered the celebrity hot spot.

The Academy Award winner completed his look with a black blazer and stayed comfortable in a pair of sneakers.

Meanwhile, Noor wore her dark brown locks parted in the middle and cascading over her shoulders.

News of the romance between the couple’s age difference made headlines in April after they were spotted eating dinner together in Los Angeles – and sources claim they’ve been seeing each other since the pandemic.

Speak with Page six in April, an anonymous insider added that the age difference between The Godfather actor and the Kuwait-American film producer “doesn’t seem to be an issue,” despite Al being “older than [Noor’s] father.’

The insider added: “She usually dates very rich older men.”

Noor is no stranger to dating older men who previously had a romance with Mick Jagger, 78, and was even linked to Clint Eastwood, 91.

Noor – who is vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony – dated the Rolling Stones frontman in 2017, when the rocker was 74 and she was just 22.

After the end of their romance, Noor revealed her views on their age difference – admitting that a lot of “people made comments” but continued to insist that “she didn’t care”.

“Our age didn’t matter to me,” she told Hello. “The heart does not know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me.’

Meanwhile, Pacino’s last serious relationship was with Israeli actress Meital Dohan, they broke up when Meital was 40 and Pacino 79.

The actor has three children, a daughter, Julie, 32, who he shares with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia, 21, from his previous relationship with actress Beverly D’Angelo, 70.

As for his career, Pacino will next produce a biopic about the Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani, directed by Johnny Depp.