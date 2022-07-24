Al Gore says conceding 2000 race to Bush wasn’t a ‘difficult choice’ after Jan. 6 witness invokes it

Al Gore said Sunday there was “nothing special” about his confirmation of George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential victory, despite famously contesting the close race results.

Bill Clinton’s former vice president was asked about his White House defeat to the two-year Republican leader in the wake of the committee’s final hearing on January 6 on Thursday.

Parallels had been drawn during the hearing between Gore’s race, which went all the way to the Supreme Court, and Donald Trump’s efforts to stay in power despite losing the 2020 election.

The hearings revealed how Trump and his allies pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to invoke a legal memo to unilaterally nullify the results, which Pence declined to do — but not before apparently discussing it with others. had discussed the matter.

But for Gore, giving up the race after exhausting his legal options was not a “difficult choice,” he said on Sunday.

Gore told ABC News this week that he was reminded of his ordeal as he watched the Jan. 6 commission describe Trump’s attempts to upend democracy.

During his interview with ABC News, Gore said his 2000 ordeal “naturally” reminded him of the current January 6 hearings.

“But all I did is what Winston Churchill once said about the American people: ‘The American people generally do the right thing after exhausting all available alternatives first.’ That’s basically all I did,” the Democrat said.

“The Constitution required what I did and there is nothing special about it.”

The 2000 presidential race came down to less than 400 votes in the state of Florida.

The Sunshine State Supreme Court sided with Gore and called for a manual ballot recount. However, Bush petitioned the Supreme Court to stop the count — and it was granted by 5-4 votes, handing him the presidency.

Gore admitted the race and then presided over the Joint Session of Congress that confirmed Bush’s victory.

Was it personally difficult? When the fate of the country and the traditions and honor of our democracy are at stake, it’s not really a difficult choice,” Gore said on Sunday.

During Thursday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing, the final episode of their summer presentation, former Trump national security adviser Matthew Pottinger praised Gore as an example of a peaceful transfer of power despite personal frustrations.