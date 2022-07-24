Al Gore says climate deniers are as bad as the Uvalde cops who let school massacre unfold 

Gore pictured at the World Economic Forum in 2019

2011: In an interview with rolling stone magazine, Gore compared the risks of climate change and the inaction of politicians to the economic crisis of 2008.

He said: ‘We ignored the reality in the market and almost destroyed the global economic system. We too ignore the reality in the environment and the consequences could be several orders of magnitude worse.’

2015: Gore told an interviewer that climate change was similar to the struggle for civil rights in the United States.

Gore said that by having conversations about racism, the civil rights movement became successful. He added: ‘That happened in millions of conversations, and slowly the conversation was won.

He continued: ‘And we still have racism, God knows, but it’s so different now and so much better. And we have to win the conversation about climate.” Fox news.

In 2000, Gore lost a controversial presidential election to Republican George W. Bush and accepted defeat after a brief trial

2019: The New York Times published an op-ed written by Gore in which he wrote, “This is our generation’s life-or-death challenge. It’s Thermopylae, Agincourt, Trafalgar, Lexington and Concord, Dunkirk, Pearl Harbor, the Battle of the Bulge, Midway and September 11.’

January 2020: Gore doubled down on this 9/11 comparison a year later to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland: “This is Thermopylae. This is Agincourt. This is Dunkirk. This is the Battle of the Bulge. This is 9/11. We must seize the opportunity,” he said The hill.

July 2020: Just months later, Gore had a new problem to compare to climate change, Covid-19. In an appearance on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, Gore compared the pandemic that flattened the world to climate change.

He said: “The scientists who warned us about the pandemic included the very best epidemiologists and virologists in the world, and they warned us to prepare for a pandemic almost exactly like the one we are grappling with now.”

Gore added: “So if we hear any longer the climate scientists argue that we need to do something to stop the looming climate crisis, the lesson seems clear that it’s best to listen to them.

2021: Last November, the UN summit on climate change compared the world’s complacency about climate change with its failure to take the threat of fascism in the 1930s seriously.

Invoking Winston Churchill’s famous warning that “the era of procrastination . . . is drawing to a close,” Gore told the UN climate summit in Glasgow that the effects of global warming would soon lead to action.

“We are now experiencing the effects of the climate crisis in every part of our world,” he said, echoing Churchill. “The scientists warned us that these consequences were coming.”