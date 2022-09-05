Ajla Tomljanovic joins her ex Nick Kyrgios in US Open quarterfinals with win over Liudmila Samsonova

<!–

Ajla Tomljanovic has continued her massive US Open run to give Australia a women’s and men’s quarter-finalist at Flushing Meadows for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Two days after the spectacular end to Serena Williams’ storied career, Tomljanovic broke Liudmila Samsonova’s 13-match, 18-set winning streak with a tenacious 7-6 (10-8) 6-1 fight against the red-hot Russian.

Just as she did in her win over Williams, Tomljanovic once again showed extraordinary mental resilience at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 29-year-old fought back from 5-2 in the opening set, saving eight set points in an epic 18-minute game to equalize at 5-5.

After fending off her eighth set point in the tiebreak to take the set, Tomljanovic seemingly broke Samsonova’s mind.

Tomljanovic trailed 5-2 in the first set before rallying to take it in a monstrous tiebreak that saved eight set points

After the win, the Aussie expressed her love for the New York crowd – even though the fans were hard on her when she beat Serena Williams to end the American legend’s career when they met in round three

Tomljanovic – who began dating fellow US Open quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios in 2015 – said she probably would have panicked had she known that the crucial 10th game of the match lasted nearly 20 minutes.

“I think it’s just about staying in the moment because she played well and I don’t really have time to stand still because the game goes by quickly,” she said.

“I’m just trying to stay calm as long as I can, even if I’m dying inside.”

The Aussie had the crowd on her when she defeated Serena Williams to end the legend’s career in her third-round match — and even deleted her social media in the aftermath — but sent a sweet message to fans after beating the russian.

Tomljanovic joins ex Nick Kyrgios (pictured together) in the quarter-finals after beating world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in four sets on Monday

Liudmila Samsonov rode a 13-game winning streak

“On Friday night it was something I’ve never experienced in my life and although not many of you were cheering for me, I still felt the love because it all went to Serena – which is understandable, but I have love for you guys,” she said on the track just after her win.

Tomljanovic has now reached back-to-back grand slam quarter-finals after making the last eight at Wimbledon six weeks ago for the second year in a row.

Guaranteed a new career-high ranking in the world’s top 35 post-Open, Tomljanovic will face fifth-seeded Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur or Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova on Wednesday (Thurs AEST) for a place in the semi-finals.

Kyrgios and Tomljanovic, an old couple, are the first Australian men and women to make it to the US Open quarters in the same year since Pat Cash and Wendy Turnbull in 1984.