Ajaz Patel five-wicket haul helps Glamorgan close in on victory over Derbyshire

Derbyshire 253 (Dal 92, Came 64, Reece 56, Patel 5-68) and 123 for 3 (Godleman 40, du Plooy 36*, Madsen 30*) track Glamorgan 550 for 5 Dec (Lloyd 313*, Root 79) by 174 runs

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel claimed his first five-wicket haul for new county Glamorgan to help them close to victory at home to Derbyshire.

The Welsh county need another seven wickets on the final day to keep the pressure on Middlesex in the race for the second promotion spot in Division Two.

It took two sessions for them to take the remaining five wickets of Derbyshire’s first innings, Anuj Dal top scorer with 92, Patel took two catches to add to his five wickets.

Not quite up to the Test record-like 10 wickets he managed with ball in hand for New Zealand in India, but still a massive contribution for his new county as they enforced the follow-on. Derbyshire ended the day on 123 for 3.

Glamorgan captain David Lloyd had spoken of needing patience on this penultimate day and that was certainly the case throughout a wicketless morning session.

Harry Came and Dal kept the scoreboard going with reasonable comfort without ever being able to relax on a wicket which still offered the bowlers something – albeit without pace.

Glamorgan had to wait until after 1.20 to take their first wicket, a smart catch by Patel low to the left of Timm van der Gugten’s bowling to ensure Came went for a well-made 64 in a partnership of 145.

Alex Thomson fell cheaply to the bowling of Patel before van der Gugten claimed the crucial wicket of Dal, eight short of what would have been a well-deserved century.

The all-rounder was probably the pick of the Derbyshire bowling as well as their top scorer, taking his total from number seven in the batting order to more than 900 this season.

Derbyshire continued to show stubborn resistance as Patel took the rest of the wickets to claim 5 for 68, well supported by van der Gugten who took 3 for 37.

Glamorgan did not hesitate to force the follow-on, trailing Derbyshire by 297, but more importantly left four sessions to take the 10 wickets needed for victory.

Australian Michael Hogan led Glamorgan onto the field after tea for his final innings at home for Glamorgan cricket after a decade with the club.

First-innings half-centurion Luis Reece was dropped by James Harris, but captain Billy Godleman led after his first-innings duck.

Brooke Guest was undone by a beauty from van der Gugten, who bounced back between bat and pad to hit the top of the off.