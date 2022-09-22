Ajaz Patel five-wicket haul helps Glamorgan close in on victory over Derbyshire
Derbyshire 253 (Dal 92, Came 64, Reece 56, Patel 5-68) and 123 for 3 (Godleman 40, du Plooy 36*, Madsen 30*) track Glamorgan 550 for 5 Dec (Lloyd 313*, Root 79) by 174 runs
The Welsh county need another seven wickets on the final day to keep the pressure on Middlesex in the race for the second promotion spot in Division Two.
Not quite up to the Test record-like 10 wickets he managed with ball in hand for New Zealand in India, but still a massive contribution for his new county as they enforced the follow-on. Derbyshire ended the day on 123 for 3.
Glamorgan captain David Lloyd had spoken of needing patience on this penultimate day and that was certainly the case throughout a wicketless morning session.
Glamorgan had to wait until after 1.20 to take their first wicket, a smart catch by Patel low to the left of Timm van der Gugten’s bowling to ensure Came went for a well-made 64 in a partnership of 145.
Alex Thomson fell cheaply to the bowling of Patel before van der Gugten claimed the crucial wicket of Dal, eight short of what would have been a well-deserved century.
The all-rounder was probably the pick of the Derbyshire bowling as well as their top scorer, taking his total from number seven in the batting order to more than 900 this season.
Derbyshire continued to show stubborn resistance as Patel took the rest of the wickets to claim 5 for 68, well supported by van der Gugten who took 3 for 37.
Glamorgan did not hesitate to force the follow-on, trailing Derbyshire by 297, but more importantly left four sessions to take the 10 wickets needed for victory.
Australian Michael Hogan led Glamorgan onto the field after tea for his final innings at home for Glamorgan cricket after a decade with the club.
Brooke Guest was undone by a beauty from van der Gugten, who bounced back between bat and pad to hit the top of the off.
Godleman had some luck when he was dropped by Lloyd at slip for 38, but it did not cost the Glamorgan skipper too dear as his opposite number fell for 40, lbw to van der Gugten as he neared his season’s top score of 43. Wayne Madsen and Leus du Plooy looked out for the rest of the day.