Ajax star Mohamed Ihattaren has his £73,000 Porsche TORCHED in Utrecht

Ajax attacking midfielder Mohamed Ihattaren had his Porsche set on fire at 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning as police investigate allegations that he has been targeted by criminals after his marriage to a TikTok star.

Ihattaren, 20, set fire to his £73,000 gray Porsche Panamera in the city of Utrecht and police discovered it in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The shocking incident comes just a week after Ihattaren’s brother, Yassir, saw his own car attacked and set on fire.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf claim that the police have not ruled out arson and are continuing the investigation through camera surveillance in the Kanaleneiland district.

Reports in the Netherlands go on to claim that Ihattaren, who is yet to appear for Ajax this season, is facing “serious threats to his private life” from criminals because of his relationship with TikTok star Yasmine, whom he married on Sunday.

The couple shared photos of their wedding on social media, but their relationship is said to have caused friction among criminal gangsters due to his relationship with the social media influencer, which was reportedly leaked by her family.

Back in July when accusations that the footballer was the target of criminals first emerged, he was totally dismissive.

“Sometimes all I can do is laugh at the media,” he wrote on Instagram, adding two laughing emojis.

His sister Najwa added that ‘we have nothing to do with crime and threats’.

It has not been made clear why there are claims that Ihattaren is allegedly being targeted, but The Telegraph claim that the police have observed known criminals ‘near’ the player and his family.

The player wrote on Instagram on Tuesday after seeing his Porsche destroyed: “Jealousy is in the air. Fortunately, material is easily replaceable.’

Sports post has contacted the management office of Ihattaren and Ajax for further comment.

Ihattaren is loaned by Ajax to Italian giant Juventus, but so far things have not gone according to plan on the field.

The 20-year-old was leaving the club’s pre-season tour in Austria and Ajax staff added they are concerned about him.

“Let me be clear that we are all worried about Mo,” said Ajax technical director Gerry Hamstra in July.

“Of course we are a football club, but some things go beyond football.

“As a club we are very involved with Mo and are in direct contact with him. We hope that everything will return to normal soon. We hope he will be back soon.”

Ihattaren has played less than a minute of football for Ajax this season.