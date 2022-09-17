Ajax star Dusan Tadic details horrifying incident where he was forced to fight off multiple robbers

Ajax star Dusan Tadic has described a terrifying incident that forced him to defeat multiple armed robbers who placed a tracker on his car.

The Serbian international was targeted by thieves on July 28 while on his way home from a night out.

After dining out with a friend, the former Southampton star had a tracker attached to his car and was accosted by the attackers on his way home.

In conversation with the Dutch newspaper The TelegraphTadic explained how the incident started once he got home.

“When I got home, two men tried to attack me. I then took a 400m sprint. I was wearing a suit and formal shoes and I was still faster than them.

“But then they got on their scooter and overtook me. Then a fight broke out. I dealt a few blows. I moved left and right to separate the two, giving their leader a few blows.’

Tadic played four years in the Premier League at Southampton before moving to Ajax in 2018

The 33-year-old revealed that the plasters he wore in a match against PSV were the result of the attack

Tadic explained that he was briefly stopped when one of the attackers grabbed him by the throat, but he managed to escape.

“The other man then grabbed me from behind by the throat, but he was elbowed by me. Then I took another sprint and then I lost them.

“Afterwards you start to realize it could have turned out differently, but at that moment you’re full of adrenaline and you just start fighting.”

The 33-year-old suffered several minor injuries during the scuffle and explained that the plasters worn on his right hand a few days later in the Ajax match against PSV were the result of the altercation.