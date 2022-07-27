WhatsNew2Day
Ajax raise asking price for Antony from £68m to £84m to ward off Manchester United transfer interest

By Merry

Ajax raises asking price for Brazilian winger Antony from £68million to £84million in a bid to fend off transfer interest from Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United

By Simon Jones for MailOnline

Ajax has drastically increased the asking price for much sought-after winger Antony to avert Manchester United’s interest.

New Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is interested in bringing the Brazilian star to Old Trafford this summer.

But the Dutch side has raised their claim for compensation from £68m to £84m to underline that he is not for sale.

