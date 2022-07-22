Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder says Antony isn’t going anywhere despite interest from Manchester United

Alfred Schreuder has said he has no plans to sell any more key Ajax players this summer, and that he expects Manchester United target Antony to stay at the club.

Ajax has already sold Lisandro Martinez to United, Sebastien Haller to Borussia Dortmund and Noussair Mazraoui to Bayern Munich this summer.

They had a strong season last year, won the Eredivisie and reached the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Ajax striker Antony scored 12 goals in 33 matches last season when they won the competition

22-year-old striker Antony was a big part of that success, scoring 12 goals in 33 games across all competitions.

He was linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Schreuder has downplayed this. The manager told ESPN: ‘I really think he will stay. Of course we have now sold a lot of players. That has not happened in recent years.

“We also bought players. But we’ve sold so many players that I assume no one will leave. If we sell another key player, it won’t be good for us.’

Erik ten Hag managed to guide Antony to two Eredivisie titles during his time at Ajax

This will be a blow to United manager Erik ten Hag, who led Antony to consecutive league titles during his time as Ajax manager.

The striker is one of the many former colleagues that Ten Hag has fished for. In addition to bringing in Martinez, United are also associated with Jurrien Timber and Frenkie de Jong.

With uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, it would not be possible to sign Antony as another attacking option, which could prove costly as United are once again looking for trophies.

