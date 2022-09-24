‘AJ sign the contract!’: Tyson Fury goads Anthony Joshua after singing along with crowd of fans

Tyson Fury has continued to shout out Anthony Joshua over their proposed Battle of Britain showdown, this time leading a crowd of fans in a chant urging the British heavyweight to ‘sign the contract’.

A deal was finally put in place for the two boxing stars to share the ring at the Millennium Stadium later on December 3, but Fury now claims Joshua has yet to return the contract.

With Fury keen for the all-British world heavyweight title fight to take place in Cardiff later this year, he has continued his call for Joshua with another video posted on his Instagram last night.

Fury (L) offered Joshua a shot at his WBC title to set up an epic Battle of Britain showdown

Fury shared video of fans at his show shouting at Anthony Joshua to ‘sign the contract’

The Gypsy King, who is currently touring Tyson Fury’s official After Party, showed hundreds of fans repeatedly chanting: ‘AJ sign the contract, AJ sign the contract’ at his show.

Fury can be heard leading chants from the stage, and after a few renditions he quickly suggests a change to the song.

‘I have another! AJ is ap****, AJ is ap****, na na na!’ The crowd sings back to Gypsy King on stage without hesitation.

“If he doesn’t sign the contract now, we know he’s a house,” Fury said.

Joshua’s team initially said they accepted the contract, but Fury says they have been silent

It was the second time in a few days that Fury mentioned Joshua’s name via a social media post after the latter was brought up on Friday in an argument over Oleksandr Usyk.

“Sick you little s**t,” Fury said. ‘You little s**tbag. Talking s***e – I’m scared of you? I want to put my fist through the side of your little sausage.

‘And of all the shit houses, the great bodybuilder Anthony Joshua – it’s a proper idiot house. I haven’t signed the contract because I don’t know how long and I won’t sign it. You little sausage.’

Fury has taken aim at Joshua several times on social media this week over the proposed fight

Earlier this month, Fury’s promoter Warren said a contract had been sent to Joshua’s team, with both sides suggesting there was little in the way of a full deal.

Joshua immediately said he was interested and instructed his management group 258 and Matchroom to negotiate terms – with his promoter Eddie Hearn confirming they had accepted their offer of a 60-40 split.

But Fury now claims Joshua has been silent and has yet to return the contract, leading to a series of calls across social media this week.