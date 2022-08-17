AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen sends temperatures soaring during Turkish getaway 

<!–

She doesn’t shy away from showing off her incredible physique on social media.

And Abbie Quinnen once again showed off her sensational figure as she slipped her toned frame into a deep coral swimsuit in snaps shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

The dancer, 24, turned up the heat when she showcased her killer figure in Ann Summers’ silver diamond ring detail number during her vacation in Turkey.

With a tied waist and high legs, Abbie stunned in the gorgeous piece as she posed on a pier.

She shaped her long blond locks into loose waves as they fell down her shoulders from a side parting.

Abbie’s beau AJ Pritchard was one of the first to comment on the sizzling photos, writing, “Beautiful,” followed by a love heart emoji.

Beach babe: The dancer, 24, turned up the heat when she showed off her killer figure in Ann Summers’ silver diamond ring detail number while on vacation in Turkey

It comes after AJ’s brother Curtis, 26, recently admitted that he now lives alone in a bachelor’s house after being thrown out of his big brother’s flat.

The former Love Island star admitted he had “held out too long” his welcome, sparking tensions between him and professional dancer AJ.

The brothers have lived together for two years, but are now going their separate ways after ‘war’ has broken out between them.

Curtis told The sun: ‘I was thrown out, there was war. Two years is too long, everyone is welcome.

The artist, who is currently in a relationship with his Cinderella colleague Sophie Sheridan, added: “I don’t live with my girlfriend, I’m happy to say I live on my own.”

He revealed: ‘I sleep on the floor, but on just a mattress. I have a TV and it sits on two chairs. It’s a boy path and a no-go zone.’