AJ Pritchard breaks down as he recalls ex Abbie Quinnen’s fireball accident on SAS: Who Dares Wins

AJ Pritchard burst into tears during Sunday night’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins as he recalled his ex-girlfriend Abbie Quinnen’s horrific fireball accident.

In scenes filmed before the couple split, dancer AJ, 27, was questioned by former soldiers Billy Billingham and Jason Fox about any mistakes he had made in life, prompting him to speak out about the incident where Abbie was badly burned and in intensive care when a YouTube stunt went awry in January 2021.

AJ looked at the floor as he cried and said, “I made a big mistake. I was trying to turn a wine bottle into a vase to put flowers in for my girlfriend. It got her hair extensions, her gym top – she was in a fireball.

“I put her in a situation where she had to be in intensive care for five or six days.

‘You question many things… Why? what? I’ll never get rid of this photo of her burning to the ground.”

Influencer Abbie, 25, suffered third-degree burns and needed three skin grafts after the accident.

She previously explained that during her recovery, she feared she would “never look the same” and not be able to return to her dream job as a dancer.

It comes as it turns out that AJ dumped Abbie after she caught him texting another woman.

AJ left Abbie “completely devastated” as she claimed they had talked about marriage just days before announcing “out of the blue” that he didn’t love her and their four-year romance was over.

Abbie told The sun: ‘I am absolutely devastated and my world has collapsed.

“AJ’s not the person I thought he was. After everything I’ve been through with him, I thought we’d be together forever. He’s been the biggest disappointment for me.’

Abbie insisted everything was normal until he flew to South America last month to film The Challenge, where he appears with rumors of his new lover Zara Zoffany.

She said, “We’ve always been madly in love. We spent every moment possible together. We had so many plans.

“We talked about getting engaged next year, buying houses, how many kids we wanted, what schools they’d go to.”

She added that AJ was nervous about flying to the movies and said they had an “emotional goodbye” before he left.

Abbie said they were in touch every day until his phone was taken while he was filming.

When it came back, she claimed he “seemed different,” adding that he called less frequently and “seemed distracted.”

It was then that Abbie found himself texting someone else, whom she wouldn’t name, and was shocked by his “cold” response when she called him.

She said she glimpsed a message from a girl he’d been with on the show, prompting her to question him about the text messages.

Abbie said she was stunned that he couldn’t give her answers, while the social media star said her world was turned upside down when she realized what was going on.

She moved into the spare room before she and AJ both went to stay with their parents, and they met for a heart-to-heart.

The blond beauty recalled that AJ was “completely emotionless and ended everything” and said “he didn’t love me anymore”.

Abbie and AJ started dating in 2018 after they met when she was a dancer on his tour.