AJ McLean’s wife Rochelle reveals why daughter Ava, 9, changed name to Elliott: ‘Not a gender thing’

The wife of Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, Rochelle, explained why her oldest daughter, born Ava, changed her name to Elliott.

After announcing that her two children Lyric, five, and Elliott, nine, were returning to school after nearly three years of homeschooling, the makeup artist, 40, clarified that the name change was “not a gender issue.”

“For those who ask…not that it’s anyone’s business,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Elliott’s name change isn’t a matter of gender. “Ava” has changed her name a few times since she was about five years old.

Supporting family: Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean’s wife Rochelle explained why her oldest daughter, born Ava, changed her name to Elliott.

She continued: “Last year she asked us to start calling her Elliott and it stuck. She wanted something unique that no one else had. (There are so many Avas.)’

Rochelle noted that she “sees no harm in respecting her desire to be unique.”

Come to think of it, it’s a little odd that as parents we pick names for people we haven’t even met and expect them to last forever. [identify] like that person! Anyway…so that’s how Ava became Elliott,” the mother of two revealed.

Wanting to be unique: The makeup artist, 40, clarified that her and AJ’s little girl’s choice to change her name was ‘not a gender thing’

“I knew once I released it, people would have an opinion, but be nice,” Rochelle concluded. ‘She’s just a kid trying to find her way in this crazy world! I just want her to know she can always be who she wants to be.”

Rochelle first revealed the name change when she posted a photo of her eldest holding a huge pink balloon, which read, “Elliot’s first day of 4th grade!”

For her big day, Elliot wore a graphic tee, black and white flannel and a cheetah-print skirt over leggings.

Experimenting: Rochelle noted that she sees no “harm in respecting her desire to be unique”

Her younger sister wore a cute t-shirt with lips and hearts on it, checked pants and sneakers.

“After two and a half years of homeschooling, these two beauties are back in school! Lyric is going to kindergarten and Elliott (Ava) is in fourth grade! I can not believe it! I am so proud of these girls. As much as I’m going to miss them, I’m excited to see them spread their wings and fly!’ Rochelle captioned the snap.

The comment section was inundated with supportive messages about Elliot’s name change, with many wishing both girls the best of luck on their first day.