AJ Bunker reveals she split from her ex boyfriend after finding out he was a gay porn star

Love Island’s AJ Bunker has revealed the reason she broke up with her ex-boyfriend, admitting she was “mortified” because he “lied about his identity.”

The reality TV star, 28, who appeared on season seven of the ITV2 dating show but couldn’t find a connection, thought her former partner was ‘the dream’ until she discovered one of his secrets

The beauty, who dated her boyfriend for three months, told… The sun she had discovered that he was a gay pornstar and later found out that her gay best friend had been asked to send him pictures.

During the interview, she explained that her ex, who she did not name, had lied about owning his house, having a car, a dog and his profession.

When they first met at an event, he told her he was a model and ran a football coaching company.

AJ, who admitted she hadn’t slept with anyone two years before him, later found out what he does for money: “It was extreme porn. It was all with men and I could see so clearly it was him.’

She continued: ‘I was absolutely mortified and I didn’t think it could get any worse and then I found out. He even asked one of my gay friends to send him pictures.’

Speaking about his behavior while they were away, she revealed, “He would go to events with me and be so possessive and controlling.”

AJ has spoken out about her experience encouraging others to “be careful” who they are dating when she compared her ex to the Tinder Swindler.

AJ dated PE teacher Hugo Hammond, 24, while on Love Island, but later admitted she regretted giving him so much attention because he showed no interest in her.

In September, AJ said she would prefer Love Island producers to “review” contestants’ age bracket after she was bullied for being a “grandma.”

The blonde bombshell insisted she didn’t feel she was getting a fair chance at romance because the boys were so much younger than herself and the villa was full of islanders in their early twenties.

Speaking to Daily Star, AJ said: ‘For me I was mocked for being a granny age, that’s the one thing I didn’t get when I went in – clearly 28 and the boys 21 and 22. Only Teddy was older over 26, so they were all that young.

Also in my head I think, is a 21-year-old looking for something for the long term? Because when I was 21, I didn’t even do it, you know.

“So yeah, I think they should definitely reconsider that because especially if you know you’re putting older women in it, women of a certain age.”