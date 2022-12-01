AJ Bell sees profits rise and ups dividend

AJ Bell saw its pre-tax earnings rise for the year through the end of September and has announced a shareholder dividend increase.

The do-it-yourself investment group, which also offers institutional services to financial advisor clients, saw a 15 percent increase in client numbers in the year it also launched a new low-cost investment app, Dodl.

AJ Bell’s pre-tax profit rose 6 per cent to £58.4 million over the period, compared to £55.1 million a year ago. Sales rose 12 percent to £163.8 million.

A final dividend of 4.59 pa share has been proposed by the company’s board of directors.

This will increase the total ordinary dividend for the year by 6 percent to 7.37 pence per share, from 6.96 pa share a year ago.

But the group’s net inflows fell, standing at £5.8bn at the end of the period, down from £7bn a year ago.

Platform assets under management ended the year at £64.1 billion, down 2 percent, “as strong net inflows in the year were offset by adverse market movements of 11 percent,” the company said.

The group saw the number of customers increase by 57,687 to 425,652 in the year to the end of September.

AJ Bell Stocks rose today, rising 1.15 percent or 4.20 p to 368 p in early morning trading, after falling more than 5 percent in the past year.

Speaking of customer growth, the company said: “This growth is driven by our platform propositions, with our advised and D2C (direct to consumer) propositions delivering growth of 15 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

“In addition, the retention rate of our platform customers remained high at 95.5 percent.”

The retail investment platform attributed its growth to its “high-end products,” with the company launching simplified platform products this year, including Dodl. The group will start next year Touch for the suggested market.

This is getting wider our financial advisor offerings, enabling them to serve a broader client base,” said AJ Bell.

New CEO Michael Summersgill said it had been a “challenging year” for markets, but that the company was well positioned for growth in the coming months.

He added: “Looking ahead, while market volatility is likely to persist in the near term, our focus is primarily on the long term.

“The structural growth drivers for the UK investment platform market remain strong, and with around two-thirds of our estimated £3 trillion target market still held off-platform, we have significant growth opportunity ahead.”

Earlier this month, AJ Bell shares were downgraded to “hold” from “buy” by broker Shore Capital ahead of today’s results. Shore Capital analysts said, “We like the company, but think valuation is enough now.”

Andy Bell stepped down as CEO of AJ Bell in October, having founded the investment platform business some 27 years ago.

Bell was succeeded by Mr. Summersgill, who was previously the group’s chief financial officer and became the company’s deputy chief executive last year. Mr. Bell has moved into an advisory role with the company.

Neil Shah, executive director of research at Edison Group, said: ‘Looking ahead, the rising cost of living is likely to affect AJ Bell, with lower investable income across the economy.

However, the company’s investment in low-cost solutions should appeal to those looking for value and its investment in other products for retail investors should help broaden its customer base.

“The platform is committed to diversifying investments and expects to continue to perform well in a variety of macroeconomic conditions.

“Furthermore, the rise in UK base rates is an opportunity for AJ Bell to rebuild its sales margins that have suffered from low interest rates. With heavy investments in technology to improve the customer experience already paying off, AJ Bell is entering the new fiscal year with confidence.”