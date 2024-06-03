Aisling Bea, 40, reveals she is pregnant with her first child after showing off her bare baby bump in a hilarious post.

Aisling Bea has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

The comedian, 40, shared the news in a fun post after debuting her baby bump at the Big Slick ’24 event over the weekend.

Showing off her baby bump, Aisling shared hilarious videos and snaps of a cartoon face painted on her bare belly after performing a backup dance with comedian Seth Herzog.

In the caption of her post, Aisling also shared that she was expecting her baby with her boyfriend, producer Jack Freeman.

She wrote: ‘Dignity intact. I got pregnant to try and put something next to Paul Rudd’s face to make him look older.

‘Thank you to @bigslickkc, Paul, @sethherzog, the super boy @travisKelce and mainly to our angel @sherylcrow for helping me show my belly in the most dignified and elegant way possible.

‘Sheryl said Seth and I could be her very professional backup dancers with our ridiculous idea, how’s the brand going! She really just wants to have fun, yawl.

And thanks to @jackoby.freeman and @elsie for making me glam and to one of them in particular for making me pregaroo in the first place.

‘Just to keep in mind that if you use a marker on the skin, it will stay there for about two days. Only if you’re weighing what the commitment to a joke is worth. Mild dermatitis is the answer.’

Aisling’s post showed a series of snaps from the moment she revealed her baby bump while dancing on stage at the charity event.

The star previously dated actor Michael Sheen in 2018 for less than a year, before his ex Sarah Silverman confirmed their romance was over.

The following year, she sparked dating rumors with Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield after they were photographed together during a night out at the theater.

Aisling’s stage name, ‘Bea’, is in memory of her father Brian, who committed suicide when she was three years old. Her real surname is O’Sullivan.

In one image, Aisling and Seth danced around the stage with their bellies on display as Sheryl performed.

He has starred in the comedies Trollied and The Delivery Man before starring in a serious role in The Fall.

In 2023, Aisling had a starring role in Take That Jukebox’s musical film Greatest Days.

In April, Aisling opened up about her horrific accident which left her arm “hanging”.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show this week tThe comedian, 40, revealed she was “knocked off her bike during the pandemic”, leaving her needing surgery to have her shoulder “completely rebuilt”.

She said: ‘I was supposed to have surgery on my shoulder due to an accident two days before, but when I went in they discovered my arm was hanging off.

‘They had to come in and totally reconstruct my shoulder while I was sleeping. “I fell off my bike during the pandemic.”

Aisling was due to begin filming the second series of fellow comedian Romesh Ranganathan’s comedy series Avoidance, but the script had to be adapted to include her sling.

She admitted that she was “out of it because of the painkillers” while on set and that because of the sling she couldn’t “move much.”

The actress, who played Megan, added: “We were due to film for a week and a half. Out of my head on painkillers. I just remember it as a long day.

“We had to make my sling part of the character, but I couldn’t really move much.”