Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace cries in car after claiming supermarket manager ‘ruined’ Christmas

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace has shared ‘the reality of the pressures of Christmas’ as she cried in the car after an incident she claims made her festivities ‘ruined’.

The Big Brother star, 43, posted a photo of the makeup streaming down her face with tears after heading to a supermarket to pick up her last leftovers for the 25th.

She was left in tears and “shaking with shock” – and has reminded her fans to “be strong” and “be kind to yourself” during what can be a stressful time for many.

Aisleyne wrote to her 161,500 Twitter followers: “Wow…

“To think I tweeted nice things about @asda and one of their managers somehow ruined my and a fragile old lady’s Christmas…

‘I’m really shaking with fright! Thanks guys’.

A few hours later, Aisleyne then posted a photo of herself in the front seat of her car wearing a hoodie and her hair pinned up, her glamorous looks marred by tears.

Captioning the photo, the reality star said: “The reality of the pressures of Christmas….

“Be kind to yourself during this time. Don’t apply too much pressure…

“I wanted to share this to show if you feel like me, it’s OK and it’s normal and I live you.” Be strong xx.’

She received a lot of support in response to the very open messages, with one writing to her: ‘Aw bless you Aisleyne – we love you too. And if you need a chat at ANY time, you know where I am my dear xx’.

Another said, “Ashhhh… sending hugs. You try your best and you do great things…”

Similarly, another added: ‘@Aisleyne1 love you darlings, try not to let the pressure distract you! Remember if you can’t change the situation don’t sweat it the outcome is the outcome x here for you darling just PM me no judgment luv ya x’.

Aisleyne has had a rough year so far after miscarrying over the summer.

In August, Aisleyne took to her Instagram stories to share the heartbreaking miscarriage news as she wrote, “It hurts every time but even more this time.”

Aisleyne tragically suffered three miscarriages and a stillborn baby in her attempt to have a child. Doctors have confirmed that she suffers from rhesus negative, a rare blood disorder that threatens her chances of having a full-term baby.

And the TV star was devastated when she lost her fifth child, with Aisleyne tragically admitting she’s “never been so ready” to have a baby.

In a series of posts, she wrote, “Everyone knows I’ve been through this before.

“But I’ve never been so excited and happy and ready for a baby as I am this time. And him too.

“It hurts every time. But this time. Even more. Is that good? Do you understand?’

Aisleyene went on to say of the baby’s father, whom she has not spoken of publicly, “When a mother loses her child, we all rally around her, and sometimes he, the father, is lost in the chaos.”

