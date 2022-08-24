Aishwarya Aswath inquest: Former Perth Children’s Hospital boss reveals low morale when girl died

<!–

The former head of Perth Children’s Hospital admits that around the time of Aishwarya Aswath’s death, staff were exhausted, lacking morale and concerned for patient safety.

Seven-year-old Aishwarya died of sepsis in April last year, hours after arriving at the hospital’s emergency department with a fever and unusually cold hands.

She was left in a waiting room for more than 90 minutes, despite her parents pleading with staff to escalate her care as her condition worsened.

Counsel for coroner Sarah Tyler said Wednesday that the inquest would investigate how trained professionals missed the warning signs of such a serious illness.

Her father Aswath Chavittupara and mother Prasitha Sasidharan have said the staff were rude, contemptuous and showed little urgency to allay their concerns.

Aishwarya was triaged in the second least severe category by a nurse who made no physical observations when she arrived at the hospital around 5:30 PM on Easter Saturday.

A doctor who had not seen the triage notes inspected Aishwarya shortly after Ms. Sasidharan was alarmed about white spots in the girl’s eyes, but judged she did not need urgent medical attention.

A registered nurse who subsequently examined Aishwarya noted the family’s concerns as zero, which Ms Tyler said “doesn’t seem to reflect reality.”

Despite recommendations to consider sepsis protocols if a child’s temperature is above 38.5 °C, the nurse did not find Aishwarya’s 38.8 °C ‘unusually concerning’ and did not investigate further.

Just after 7pm, another registered nurse arrived to give ibuprofen to Aishwarya, who was described by her father as “very limp” and barely able to lift her head.

In a statement read by Ms Tyler on his behalf, Mr Chavittupara described the staff member as “the rudest nurse I have ever encountered.”

He said she seemed frustrated with Aishwarya and urged her to take the medicine.

The nurse sought out an emergency department consultant who inspected the girl and Aishwarya was transferred to an examination bed and then to a resuscitation room.

She was pronounced dead around 9 p.m. despite aggressive resuscitation efforts, after she succumbed to an infection related to group A streptococci.

Aishwarya’s father said the family’s pleas for her concern to escalate earlier fell on deaf ears.

“We were afraid that we would be thrown out of the hospital for being rude, but we were concerned about Aishwarya,” Chavittupara said in his statement.

The inquest later heard evidence from the hospital’s then-boss, former head of the Child and Adolescent Health Service, Aresh Anwar.

The former head of Perth Children’s Hospital Dr. Aresh Anwar (pictured) told the inquest that the hospital faced staff shortages in the months leading up to Aishwarya’s death

Aishwarya Aswath (pictured) was pronounced dead around 9pm, less than four hours after arriving at Perth Children’s Hospital.

dr. Anwar said the health system struggled with strong demand and staff shortages in the months leading up to Aishwarya’s death, with nurses being asked to work double shifts.

In a letter sent to their union last March, nurses claimed their concerns about patient safety had been ignored by hospital administrators.

dr. Anwar denied this, but acknowledged that his communication with the staff could have been better.

He tendered his resignation after Aishwarya’s death, assuming that this was the “honourable” course, but was asked to stay.

dr. Citing personal reasons for his resignation earlier this month, Anwar said Aishwarya’s passing had left everyone at the hospital heartbroken.

More than 20 witnesses are scheduled to testify for Deputy State Coroner Sarah Linton, including staff who treated Aishwarya.

The investigation continues.