Aishwarya Aswath: Hospital staff in Perth ‘missed opportunities’ to save her

Hospital staff ‘missed opportunities’ to save the life of a seven-year-old girl who was ignored for nearly two hours before dying of sepsis.

Aishwarya Aswath, seven, was left in a waiting room with a fever for more than 90 minutes on Easter Saturday last year when she presented herself at Perth Children’s Hospital, despite her parents pleading with staff to escalate care.

At the conclusion of the testimony on Friday, Deputy Coroner Sarah Linton said the hospital had missed opportunities to save Aishwarya.

She said Aishwarya had little chance of survival by the time staff realized how serious her condition was.

Also during the inquest, Aishwarya’s parents’ lawyer read a statement asking why they had to pay the ‘ultimate price’. how she wanted to be a teacher.

Aishwarya Aswath’s parents (pictured) pushed for an inquest to honor the memory of their daughter, who died of sepsis after waiting nearly two hours in a hospital, and pleaded for the health system to be held accountable

In Ms Linton’s preliminary report, the court learned that there was a high demand for emergency room staff, including a junior waiting room nurse who was unable to keep an eye on Aishwarya as she was repeatedly called away from other duties.

That nurse did not consider sepsis, although she had observed that Aishwarya had an increased heart rate, respiratory rate and temperature and was limp and moaning in pain.

Ms Linton said the evidence suggested the hospital lacked sufficient staff to handle the wave of presentations on the night of Aishwarya’s death.

In the context of the workload, it was clear that staff had missed opportunities to acknowledge the seriousness of Aishwarya’s condition, she said.

“There are times along the way where things could have escalated, especially in the earlier stages,” Ms Linton said.

“The problem is that a little girl has died, and we all need to think about that and figure out how to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

In response, the seven-year-old’s parents, father Aswath Chavittupara and mother Prasitha Sasidharan, asked why their daughter had to die to change the health system.

“As responsible parents, we have always given every opportunity for Aishwarya to thrive and prosper,” read their lawyer.

Seven-year-old Aishwarya Aswath (pictured) died of sepsis hours after arriving at the emergency department of Perth Children’s Hospital with a fever on Easter Saturday last year.

“Our daughter had big dreams in life and always dreamed of becoming a teacher.

“She became the youngest teacher ever because of the circumstances of her death that should serve as a lesson for all of us.

The parents urged the court to honor their daughter’s memory and hold the health system accountable.

“Why should our health system only change after the loss of an innocent little life,” the statement continued.

‘What has Aishwarya done wrong? Why did she have to pay the ultimate price?

“Everything we’ve heard over the past few days has confirmed that there’s still a lot to change in the system.

“We want our health system to be transparent and held accountable.”

Deputy Coroner Sarah Linton said there was evidence the hospital did not have enough staff to handle a wave of presentations on the night of Aishwarya’s death (pictured is a stock photo of a hospital)

Ms Linton paid tribute to the ‘mercy and dignity’ of Aishwarya’s parents, who attended the investigation every day.

The couple has claimed that the hospital staff were rude and disapproved of their concerns.

“It must have been excruciating in their hearts to know how unwell she was,” the coroner said.

“They tried to play by the rules, but at the same time they became more and more desperate.”

Ms Linton acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic had created ‘unprecedented’ pressures and that the hospital had made significant changes, including hiring more staff.

But she wondered if the changes could have been made sooner, as nurses voiced concerns months before Aishwarya’s death.

There could potentially be adverse findings against individual employees, she added.

Attorney Tim Hammond, acting for Aishwarya’s family, argued that at least three crucial missed opportunities had been made in close succession by emergency department personnel at Perth’s Children’s Hospital (pictured)

Mr Hammond indicated that there had been at least three crucial missed opportunities in quick succession.

“The great tragedy is … those missed opportunities were preventable,” he said.

“If one of these opportunities hadn’t been missed, there’s a chance … she would have actually beaten this disease.”

Belinda Burke, representative of the nurses’ union, argued that no negative findings should be made against the nurses given their workload.

Children’s and Youth Health Service Director Simon Wood previously admitted it would be “dishonest” to suggest that the hospital was adequately staffed the night Aishwarya died.

He acknowledged that the hospital was still in the process of restoring relationships with frontline staff and filling vacancies after the number of nurses nearly doubled.

Ms Linton will announce her findings at a later date.