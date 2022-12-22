Airtasker service calculator: Busy mum of four Christine Kotsis says app is a lifesaver

The services can range from moving a refrigerator to moving furniture or signage

A mother of four from Sydney has revealed the only way she finds time to juggle raising children and running a successful yachting business at the same time.

Christine Kotsis, 36, works full-time in events and manages boating businesses Sydney Harbor bespoke events as she juggled four kids, two of whom are only a month old, and talked about using Airtasker to get her chores and chores done.

“I run a luxury yacht charter business and in a week in the summer we could have 20 events so it just helps with tasks before that and personally,” Ms Kotsis told Daily Mail Australia.

“Recently I had a very large custom board that needed to be transferred by van, so I went to Airtasker and within 30 minutes I had over ten options from people willing to do the job.

“I’m really short on time so it’s just a lifesaver especially when as a mother of four with two month old twins and the other two who are in school I am constantly juggling and it makes my life just that little bit more easier.’

Ms. Kostis said she has even used Airtasker to build her bed, clean her house, have orange juice delivered and even used it to hang her Christmas tree and decorations.

Christine Kotsis (pictured) is a businesswoman by day and mother of four with two newborns by night, and she says the new Airtasker app is making a difference

The mother of four says she uses the app about 3 to 4 times a week for things ranging from business needs to assembling furniture, mowing the lawn and even delivering orange juice

In August, Airtasker launched its Airtasker Services Calculatorgive users an estimate of what a job will cost.

The Sydneysider said she uses the app for everything from organizing signage for her business to assembling furniture, mowing lawns and even delivering orange juice.

“From week to week in the summer, I would use it three to four times, whether for business or even helping around the house, like gardening or doing lawns,” Ms. Kotsis said.

“Before the app, I used to guess how much a job is worth and I’m sure I’ve overpaid so many times to get it done, so now it gives me peace of mind that I’m paying the right price.”

Airtasker is a service where people allocate a budget for chores such as moving a refrigerator or moving furniture.

Their new services calculator is a tool that estimates how much it costs to perform tasks by calculating the average task price based on Airtasker’s marketplace and then adding the tasker’s compensation.

In August, Airtasker launched its Airtasker Services calculator, which gives users an estimate of what a job will cost. It is a service where people allocate a budget for chores such as moving a refrigerator or transporting furniture

Airtasker’s new service calculator is a tool that estimates how much it costs to perform tasks by calculating the average task price based on Airtasker’s marketplace and then adding the tasker’s compensation

From couriers to gardeners, cleaners, movers and everything in between, users can choose from 55 different options to calculate a service price.

Airtasker co-founder and CEO Tim Fung said a shortage of skilled labor has driven up labor prices and the app takes the guesswork out of what a service costs.

“The severe shortage of skilled labor has driven up costs across the board, with many people now unsure of what is a fair price to pay for services,” Fung said.

Australians are proactively looking for ways to make their lives more efficient and this Services Calculator makes it easier for people to plan and budget for their next project.

“The top categories that customers book Taskers for include movers, gardening, cleaning, handyman, waste disposal, furniture assembly, pick-up and delivery, plumber and copywriting.”