International travelers using airlines, including Qantas, Emirates and Etihad, face potential delays as baggage handlers agree to strike action.

Some 350 Dnata ground handlers, who have contracts with Qantas and more than a dozen other carriers, will resign for 24 hours next Monday.

The union action comes after Qantas laid off thousands of employees at outside companies last year.

Transport Workers Union deputy secretary Nick McIntosh said the shift had led to a deterioration in working conditions and staff were unable to live on current wages.

The show’s host, Karl Stefanovic, was visibly upset by the strike that was set up to create more travel chaos for passengers who have suffered months of poor service with delayed or canceled flights and lost luggage by airline staff.

“We’ve come to the point where we haven’t traveled for two years, and now we’re traveling again. We just want it to stop,” he said Monday.

“We don’t want any more delays.”

Mr McIntosh said he understood the strike would cause frustration among travelers but Stefanovic was unmoved by the sympathetic response.

“But isn’t it up to the workers now, who are there?” said Stefanovic.

“It’s happened, what happened to Qantas, you now have workers there negotiating their own wages and moving forward.

“When will you take responsibility for that?”

Mr McIntosh explained that the union action was necessary despite the disruptions the travel would cause.

“This is a last resort,” he said. “We are trying to resolve this, we hope for a resolution.

“Four federal judges found that this was a deliberate strategy by Qantas to illegally circumvent this work.

“We now have a situation where these workers can only get four hours a day, they have minimum rates and conditions.

‘What else should they do if inflation is above six percent?’

Dnata, a ground crew and freight company, hopes to avert next Monday’s strike when it appears before the Fair Work Commission on Tuesday.

The Transport Workers Union is calling on Dnata to lift wages and conditions, including minimum guaranteed working hours.

Qantas laid off its own ground staff during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and moved to outsource functions to companies such as Dnata.

An airline spokeswoman said the negotiations were a matter for Dnata and the airline had contingency plans to curb disruptions.

Transport union national secretary Michael Kaine said ground handlers could not afford to stay in the industry due to a drop in wages and conditions.

“We need to rebalance aviation towards good, secure jobs that keep skilled workers in the industry and ensure the safety of the traveling public,” Mr Kaine said.

He spelled out the decline in Qantas outsourcing terms and the lack of JobKeeper pay for Dnata workers under the former Morrison government.

The move is likely to cause travel chaos for the besieged airline that has faced a range of problems since the pandemic

Kaine called on the new Albanian government to create a regulatory body to set minimum standards for the entire sector.

A Dnata spokesperson said the company had offered employees a “highly competitive” wage offer, but also needed to ensure the company was financially sustainable.

“We are disappointed that so far we have not been able to reach an agreement with the negotiating representatives,” he said.

Virgin Australia, Australia’s other major airline, will not be affected by the strike.

Qantas is challenging a recent Federal Court ruling in the Supreme Court declaring the airline’s outsourcing of ground staff illegal.

If it loses the appeal, Qantas could owe compensation to the nearly 1,700 workers it laid off during the pandemic.

Dnata crews provide ground handling services to Qantas international flights in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, but the company does not operate Qantas domestic flights.

A Qantas spokeswoman said Dnata provided services to more than 20 airlines across Australia and that a strike could affect the entire industry.