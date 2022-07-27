Airport chaos showing no signs of ending as workers threat striking and Qantas boss lashes out

Qantas says striking baggage handlers are doing ‘terrible, terrible things’ to Australians after they resign due to current working conditions.

Workers of the Dubai National Air Travel Agency (dnata), an Emirati company that provides airport services, including ground handling, will resign after talks over pay rises stall.

A damning memo has exposed the security risks of the ground crew bosses at the airport amid the current chaos, with foreign workers coming in to help.

Qantas Domestic and International CEO Andrew David took the opportunity to lash out at the workers, who he believes betrayed the Australian public.

“We don’t know what action will be taken … but (a strike) will be a terrible, terrible thing if after two years Australians are locked up and families wanting to see each other and friends and people who want to travel and do business,” he said. Wednesday morning at Sunrise.

The Trade Workers Union (TWU) told the Daily Mail Australia that the proposed strike was the result of “chronically overworked” crews having to hold the system due to severe understaffing.

A TWU spokesperson said dnata secured groundwork contracts at Qantas after the airline cut staff, including in Sydney, Melbroune and Brisbane.

Chronically overworked ground staff at airline company dnata will today file an application with the Fair Work Commission to vote on strike action over the company’s attempt to push through an agreement that gives pay cuts to experienced workers and under minimum conditions. spokesman. .

The TWU argues that laying off skilled workers for unskilled labor has created “unsafe” conditions for travelers and that the strike was necessary to find common ground.

“Ground staff have warned dnata that chronic understaffing, airport chaos and security incidents will only get worse if the company doesn’t offer permanent jobs at higher rates to attract and retain workers,” a spokesperson said.

A recent dnata employee note said unsafe behavior had resulted in damage to aircraft and equipment, and told employees not to use the term ‘under the pump’ if something goes wrong.

“There have been several safety incidents involving Qantas aircraft since groundwork was outsourced across the country, including belt loaders crashing into planes, landing gear locking pins and incorrect weight information given to pilots before takeoff.”

A strike among Dnata workers could bring nearly all international air travel to a standstill, with airlines virtually unable to operate from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane airports.

Mr David dismissed the security risks and said the airline would always put safety first, even if it meant delaying flights as a result, but apologized for the current chaos.

“We know we have more work to do,” he told Nine’s Today show.

“I absolutely accept that people hold us to a higher standard. We hold ourselves to a higher standard.

‘And we have not met those standards. My apologies to all your viewers, as we’re working hard on that.

“We are seeing improvements – our mishandled baggage rate is close to pre-Covid levels. Our call center rate is better than before Covid.

“Our cancellation rates are better or close to where they were before Covid. We know we have more work to do on our on-time performance. It’s going better.’

Emirates-owned Dnata is the remote ground staff employed by 20 airlines, including Qantas, Etihad and Singapore Airlines, after many laid off their own staff during the pandemic.

But dnata has now told their crews to ignore pressure from airline personnel to speed up work or cutbacks after a string of incidents and accidents over the past two weeks.

According to the leaked memo to staff, ground handlers had caused “aircraft damage” and “serious damage” to ground personnel.

“The phrase ‘under the pump’ should be removed from our collective vocabulary, especially where it is used to explain unsafe behavior,” the memo said, as reported by the Daily Telegram.

Workers claim that poor wages and working conditions have left airports severely understaffed and that the situation will not improve unless there is more secure work and better wages.

The Transport Workers Union will now apply to the Fair Work Commission to vote for a strike after talks with management failed.

Union bosses claimed the proposed wage agreement would leave experienced staff with pay cuts and wages below the award minimum.

They claim that Dnata brought additional workers from the Philippines to alleviate the crisis, but refused to allow local part-time workers to work extra shifts or create more full-time jobs.

“Instead of lifting the standards or guaranteeing employees more hours in their contracts, Dnata tried to bring in foreign workers at great expense,” said TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine.

“Workers have successfully reversed that plan, but are now threatening to go on strike to achieve fair wage increases and job security.”

Dnata’s catering staff are also on the brink of separate strikes over pay, which they claim is below pay rates for some workers.

Technical problems and the morning fog on Monday forced travelers to wait outside the terminal as huge queues formed

Huge lines formed outside the terminal that then ran into the building on Monday

There were similar scenes at Sydney airport on Monday, when early morning fog and technical difficulties saw hundreds forced to queue outside the terminal.

The airport apologized on Monday, saying a technical problem caused one of its security lines to stop working.

“We are so sorry for the inconvenience. A technical problem has caused us to temporarily have one less security lane than normal in T2. We are working with airlines to help everyone get started, thank you for your patience,” the airport tweeted.

Travelers said trying to board their flights on Monday was a “total nightmare.”

“Worst security queue I’ve seen in 30 years of travel,” someone tweeted with a photo of a queue hundreds of feet long.

“I’ll probably queue longer to get through security than I’ll be in the air,” said another.

“I’m standing in line in the parking lot for security. I think I am about an hour away from the actual arrival. Travel sucks, really,’ said a third.