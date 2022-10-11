Airport chaos: Adelaide Airport delays after Qantas security breach in Melbourne

Chaos has erupted at Adelaide Airport with all passengers who had passed through security ordered out of the terminal – just hours after the same thing happened in Melbourne.

Qantas passengers at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport were ordered off planes and evacuated from the terminal earlier on Tuesday morning. A man is believed to have entered the airport from the baggage claim area by accident – and was then dropped by security.

Three hours later, thousands of travelers at Adelaide Airport were forced to leave the shopping and terminal area and go back through security again due to ‘operational reasons’, passengers reported.

The breach is believed to be linked to the failure of a piece of safety equipment and is expected to cause flight delays.

Scenes from the airport show hundreds of travelers in long queues waiting to be screened again.

“Chaos at Adelaide airport this morning with security closing and emptying the terminal, will be a lot of delayed flights out of Adelaide today,” one man tweeted.

Another added: ‘Security just reopened and everyone was cheering. Hope the security staff don’t have too hard a day with frustrated people! Be nice travelers.’

Earlier photos and footage from Melbourne showed thousands waiting to be screened again with queues at the security gates snaking outside the terminal.

“A passenger appears to have inadvertently walked from an unsecured area to a secured area at Melbourne Airport,” the airline said in a statement.

“As a precautionary measure, all Qantas operations have been suspended and passengers in the terminal are being screened again, causing delays to some services this morning.

‘Safety is our number one priority, but we know this disruption is causing some inconvenience to our passengers and we apologize for that. We are investigating how this incident occurred.’

Thousands of travelers at Melbourne Airport have been delayed by a major security breach. The picture shows the chaotic scenes on Tuesday morning

Tim Joyce had just boarded his Brisbane flight when the pilot ordered everyone to leave the plane ‘one minute’ from take off.

“The pilot told us pretty much immediately that someone slipped through the terminal,” he said.

“They’ve evacuated every single person who’s been through screening so everyone can be rescreened,” he told the Today show.

“It seems pretty serious, there are thousands of people waiting at 6 in the morning.”

He emphasized that the communication from the airline had been good despite the chaos.

“Basically, they’ve communicated that people will be screened on a boarding basis from now on, so the next flight will be screened first,” Joyce said.

‘I’m glad they’ve evacuated the terminal to make sure everyone’s safe because it’s definitely worth a few hours of waiting.’

Tim Joyce (pictured) is among thousands of Qantas passengers caught up in the delays

Sue Duke had just boarded her flight to Brisbane when the pilot ordered everyone off the plane to be screened again in the terminal (pictured, the long line at the security gates)

The long delays tested the patience of Qantas travelers (pictured) in Melbourne on Tuesday morning. It was the airline’s second security breach within a month

Sue Duke also flew to Brisbane to catch a connecting flight to Norfolk Island.

“We’re just hoping Qantas will hold that flight because there’s a large tour group traveling,” she told Sunrise.

Her flight at 06:00 was delayed by an hour and a half, while at least seven other flights are also delayed.

Rowing Australia boss Ian Robson was also caught up in the airport chaos as he tried to fly to Canberra.

“A couple of announcements made it clear in the last five minutes or so that there was this accidental breach of security, apparently by a small number of passengers, which then meant they had to evacuate everyone who had already been security cleared, including those on planes,” he told 3AW.

“It’s going to be a long late morning, I suggest.”

The security screening queue stretched back to the international terminal (pictured, the long queue of Melbourne passengers waiting to be screened by security)

Some travelers were already on planes ready to take off when they were ordered to return to the terminal to be screened a second time (pictured, the long queue for security screening)

Melbourne Airport says screening of passengers in T1 had resumed at 7.30am.

‘Delays are expected this morning. Qantas staff are working hard to get everyone to their destinations, the airport said in a statement.

The Australian Federal Police are now investigating how the security breach occurred.

The incident comes just a month after passengers on a Qantas evening flight from Sydney to Melbourne were escorted off the plane by police after a passenger managed to bypass security.

The error was not discovered until the flight was airborne.

A Qantas spokesman said at the time that a passenger boarded the flight after passing from an unscreened to a screened section of the Sydney airport.

The security breach in Melbourne (pictured this morning) is expected to trigger widespread travel chaos and delays across Australia