AirPods Pro: Buy now or wait?

AirPods are some of Apple’s most successful products of all time. While Apple doesn’t report sales, it’s estimated that AirPods sales reached $12 billion in 2020. That’s a Fortune 500 company in itself, and more revenue than Nvidia, AMD, Spotify or Twitter. The middle child of the lineup is now the AirPods Pro, which is somewhere between the standard AirPods and AirPods Max in price and performance.

Is now the right time to buy AirPods Pro, or will you be disappointed when a new model hits the market in a few weeks? Here’s what we know and what we recommend.

Updated 08/22/08: Updated with a recommendation to wait, as the second-generation AirPods Pro may only be a month or two away.

AirPods Pro: Prices and Specifications

Last update: October 2019

Apple first released the AirPods Pro in October 2019 for a price of $249. There have been no updated versions of the hardware and the price has not changed since then.

In our AirPods Pro review, we found them to be an exceptional product, with a better design and fit than the standard AirPods, slightly better sound quality and excellent active noise cancellation. In iOS 14, Apple added Spatial Audio for supported video types and then extended the feature to Apple Music in iOS 14.6, although that’s supported by all headphones, not just AirPods Pro.

While AirPods Pro haven’t technically dropped in price, it’s usually very easy to find them for under $200. We don’t recommend buying them directly from Apple, who almost never sell them for less than the full retail price of $249. has.

AirPods Pro: Why You Should Buy

AirPods Pro are a big step up from regular AirPods. The shorter stems and rubber ends provide a more comfortable fit and provide a better seal that improves sound quality (especially on the low end). The noise cancellation is exceptional for such small earbuds and the transparency mode is one of the best you’ll find anywhere.

Many of iOS’s best AirPods features only work with AirPods Pro. Spatial Audio in Apple Music works on all headphones, but to enable the sound in video, you need AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. With iOS 15, you get extensive Find My support along with Spatial Audio on Apple TV or M1-based Macs. Since they are now quite easy to find under $200, it is very easy to recommend them.

AirPods Pro: why you should wait

We’ve heard rumors of a second-generation AirPods Pro for ages, but it looks like they’re finally hitting the market. The latest rumors say the AirPods Pro 2 should go into mass production in the second half of the year, and a September or October launch is most likely.

We don’t know much yet, but rumors say they will have a new chip (probably the H2) and may support Bluetooth 5.2. The stems are said to be shorter or even nonexistent. Other rumors point to improved sound quality (including possible support for Apple Lossless), better noise cancellation, and maybe even fitness features. If the next-gen AirPods Pro does even half of this stuff, it’s worth waiting a month or two.

Then there’s the Beats Fit Pro, which aren’t technically AirPods, but they’re made by Apple (which owns Beats) and have the H1 chip inside. They literally do everything the AirPods Pro do except wireless charging, and they sound better, fit better, and have longer battery life. We think most iPhone users would be happier with that than the first-generation AirPods Pro.

Macworld recommends: WAIT

The rumors about the second-generation AirPods Pro have almost spiraled out of control. They’ll be smaller, sound better, with better noise cancellation, lossless or hi-res audio support, fitness tracking features, and better battery life! You should probably temper your expectations. Still, if they do even half of what’s rumored to be, it’s worth waiting a few months.

The first-generation AirPods Pro are now about three years old, and we’re probably on the cusp of something much better. You’ll find great deals on AirPods Pro today, but wait to see what’s around the corner before you buy.