AirPods Pro 2022: Should you upgrade?

There is no doubt that the second generation of AirPods Pro is superior to the original model. They cost the same and look the same, but three years of technological progress have found their way into Apple’s top-of-the-range wireless earphones. They sound much better, have better noise reduction and a superior transparency mode. Oh, and the battery lasts longer.

But are they good enough to warrant a repeat purchase? If you already got AirPods Pro, should you run out and get the updated model? We help you make a decision that makes sense.

Why you shouldn’t upgrade from 1st generation AirPods Pro

Basically, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro don’t do anything the originals didn’t, they just sound better and last longer. Find My works at the case level, so you can find it even if there are no buttons in there, and a speaker can play a sound to help you find it. The sound quality is better. Noise reduction is better. Transparency mode is better. Battery life is longer.

If you just spent about $200 on AirPods Pro on sale recently, rushing out to spend another $250 or so just to get what you already have.

At the very least, if you feel like you’re really missing out, you should wait until it’s easy to find discounted AirPods Pro. For the past few years, it’s been pretty easy to find AirPods Pro (the first generation model) for as much as 20 percent off. The 2nd gen version is still new enough not to be discounted everywhere, but it won’t be long before they start dropping in price.

Without a major new must-have feature, there’s no reason to ditch your old AirPods Pro for the new ones. Maybe next year Apple will add some big new options to AirPods Pro that require Bluetooth 5.3 or the H2 chip, making a clearer distinction between the original and the new model.

Therefore, you should upgrade from the 1st generation AirPods Pro

Maybe you’ve had your AirPods Pro for a few years and use them almost every day. You trust their comfort and speed of connection, and the effortless way they move from playing music from your iPhone during your commute to connecting to your Mac at work. But two years of constant use and recharging have taken a toll on the battery, which now barely lasts three hours. And as much as you love the noise canceling feature, you really wish it worked better – like some of the newer earphones.

This is the perfect candidate to update your old AirPods Pro to the new model. You’ve gotten good value out of your existing pair and already know this is something you’ll use every day. Just remember: Since the first generation model has been retired, some dealers will still sell old items, so make sure you don’t get the old model – they look the same!)

Why you should upgrade from regular AirPods

Of course, many users with regular AirPods are considering upgrading to AirPods Pro. If you have a relatively new pair of 3rd generation AirPods, you’re paying a lot for what is essentially just noise cancellation. If you find yourself in noisy environments a lot, it might be worth it, but it’s a big price to pay.

But those with 2nd generation or even 1st generation AirPods will find the new AirPods Pro to be on a whole other level. Not only do you get a bunch of features (noise reduction, transparency, surround sound with head tracking, Find My, splash resistance), you’ll notice a huge increase in sound quality. AirPods Pro aren’t cheap, but if you use your AirPods a lot, they’re worth it for the ear protection alone.