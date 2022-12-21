Airline to pay for psychotherapy for Brazilian plus-sized model who was ‘stopped from boarding’

A court has ordered an airline to pay psychotherapy for a plus-size Brazilian model who was denied boarding because she was “too tall for her seat.”

Social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was not allowed to board a Qatar Airways flight because she was too tall and accused the Middle Eastern airline of discriminating against her because of her height.

In a message to her 167,000 Instagram followers, Juliana said: “They are denying me the right to travel… I’m desperate, help me, they don’t want me on board because I’m fat.”

Now a court in Sao Paulo has ordered Qatar Airways to pay for psychotherapy for Juliana so she can process the suffering caused by the incident.

A court has ordered Qatar Airways to pay psychotherapy for Brazilian influencer Juliana Nehme

Social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38

Judge Renata Martins de Carvalho ruled on December 20 that the airline must pay for psychiatric or psychological treatment of the influencer by a trusted professional.

The treatment must consist of ‘a weekly therapy session worth BRL 400 (£63) over a period of at least one year, totaling BRL 19,200 (£3,000), payable in the plaintiff’s bank account’.

Judge Carvalho said providing urgent assistance is a reasonable and proportionate measure to ensure that the stressful and traumatic event is overcome by Juliana.

The influencer’s lawyer, Eduardo Barbosa, described the ruling as “a milestone in the fight against prejudice.”

Juliana spoke about the suffering she went through, telling Brazilian media: ‘It was like I wasn’t a human being to them. I was a fat monster who couldn’t get on board.

‘It was horrible. I never thought I would ever experience something like this.

Juliana Nehme had been on holiday in Lebanon with her family

“It hurts me now to remember how much I blamed myself because I blamed myself a lot, I even asked my mother for forgiveness several times.

“I said, ‘Mom, forgive me, being like that stopped you from going home’. And she said it wasn’t my fault.’

Juliana was not allowed to board her flight from Beirut to Doha on November 22.

She had been on holiday in Lebanon with her family and had arrived in the country via Air France without any problems, she told her followers.

But if she wasn’t allowed on board on her first return flight, she would also miss her onward journey to Sao Paulo, where she lives.

Juliana said Qatar Airways has not offered to refund her the £830 she paid for her ticket. Instead, the influencer claimed, the airline told her to buy a first class ticket – with bigger seats – for £2,480 so she could fit in a seat on the plane.

The influencer ended up staying with her mother in Lebanon, while her sister and cousin returned home.

Judge Renata Martins de Carvalho ruled on December 20

She told her social media followers at the time: “What a shame for a company like Qatar to allow this kind of discrimination against people! I’m fat, but I’m just like everyone else!

“I’m standing here at the Qatar Airways counter, with tickets I bought to go to Doha and from Doha to Brazil,” Juliana told her in a video on Instagram of followers in Portuguese.

“For no reason, the flight attendant from Qatar said I can’t get on because I’m too fat, and she says I’m not entitled to this plane ticket.

“I paid $1,000 for my plane ticket, almost R$6,000 (Brazil’s currency). I’m here with my mom, my sister and my cousin, a total of $4,000 in tickets for her to just refuse the tickets and not let me board the plane to Doha because I’m fat.

‘What am I going to do now? They deny me the right to travel, but I came here with AirFrance and everything went well, I had no problem.

“And now they’re denying my ticket,” a clearly upset Juliana claimed. “They demand that I buy an executive ticket to go back to my own country, but I came here with a normal seat ticket.

‘I’m distraught, they don’t want to board because I’m fat. I need to buy a business ticket which is $3000, I don’t have this money. I don’t know what to do, it’s only 30 minutes before the plane takes off.

“They say I don’t have the right to get on a plane because I’m fat. I don’t know what to do.’

Juliana said Qatar Airways has not offered to refund her the £830 she paid for her ticket. Instead, the influencer claimed, the airline told them to buy a first-class ticket – with bigger seats – for £2,480. Qatar Airways confirmed that it had booked a flight home on November 24

Juliana and her mother were finally able to return home on another flight after speaking with the Brazilian ambassador without having to pay any more money.

She told local media at the time: “The ambassador called me and said he would help me. We stayed in an embassy house while waiting for the decision.

“Then he called me on the 24th and said that he had spoken to the president of Qatar (Airways) and that I was allowed to return and only pay what I paid, that I didn’t have to pay anything else.

“We took a flight that same day and arrived in Brazil on the 25th.”

Qatar Airways said in a statement: “Qatar Airways treats all passengers with respect and dignity and in accordance with industry practices and similar to most airlines, anyone who interferes with a fellow traveler’s space and is unable to fasten their seat belt or use their armrests. cannot lower, you may be required to purchase an additional seat, both for safety reasons and for the comfort and safety of all passengers.

“The passenger in question at Beirut Airport was initially extremely rude and aggressive towards check-in staff when one of her travel companions failed to provide the required PCR documentation for entry into Brazil.

“As a result, airport security was requested to intervene, as staff and passengers were extremely concerned about her behavior.”

Qatar Airways was named the world’s best airline at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards – a record seventh time.

With airlines looking to cut costs as much as possible, tackling the sensitive issue of overweight passengers has been a controversial one.

Airlines are tasked with calculating the weight and balance of their aircraft to ensure it stays within permissible limits for aircraft safety.

In the United States, it has been suggested that the country’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) weigh some passengers before boarding.

In recent years, the rising obesity rate in the US means that the standard figures used by the airline industry to calculate passenger weight are likely to be outdated and therefore unsafe to use.

It was said at the time that weighing selected passengers at airports would provide a more accurate figure for average passenger weight so that the number of available seats on flights could be adjusted accordingly.

Critics of such a move say it would open the door to discriminatory practices.