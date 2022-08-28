Airline pilots are suspended amid claims they traded blows in cockpit brawl 

<!–

Two Air France pilots have been suspended after a cockpit collision.

The fight between the pilot and copilot broke out shortly after the Airbus A320 took off on a flight between Geneva and Paris in June.

Cabin crew were forced to end the brawl, with one pilot remaining in the cockpit for the remainder of the 75-minute journey.

An airline spokesman described the confrontation as “totally inappropriate behaviour.”

The argument was resolved and the flight continued, the spokesman said. The pilots are being examined.

Details of the battle emerged days after the publication of a report by the French Civil Aviation Authority which found that some of Air France’s 4,000 pilots had “adopted a culture of underestimating the importance of strict application of safety procedures.”

It focused on a fuel leak on an Air France flight from Brazzaville in the Republic of the Congo to Paris in December 2020, when pilots diverted the plane but failed to cut power to the engine or land as quickly as the leak procedure requires.

The plane landed safely in Chad, but the BEA report warned that the engine could have caught fire.

It cited three similar cases between 2017 and 2022 and said some pilots are acting on their own analysis of the situation rather than safety protocols.

Air France said it would conduct a safety audit in response. It pledged to follow the BEA’s recommendations, including allowing pilots to study their flights afterward and making training manuals more rigorous to adhere to the procedure.

The airline noted that it operates thousands of flights daily and the report lists only four such safety incidents.

Air France pilots’ unions have insisted that safety is paramount for all pilots and have defended pilots’ actions during emergencies.

The BEA also investigated an April incident involving an Air France flight from New York’s JFK Airport that had flight control problems approaching its landing in Paris.