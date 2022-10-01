Airlie Beach shooting: Knife-wielding man shouted ‘shoot me’ before shot by police

A knife-wielding man was heard shouting ‘shoot me’ at police before he was gunned down after allegedly threatening officers on a street in a popular Queensland tourist town.

A 24-year-old West Australian who worked in Townsville died after he was shot in Airlie Beach in the Whitsundays just after midnight on Saturday.

Police allege he was armed with a knife and had threatened them before the shots were fired.

Two friends Budd Norris and Kade Luck were on a night out in the popular town when they heard the fatal shots.

They said they saw the man running across the road with ‘a knife in his hand’.

‘He’s like, ‘shoot me, shoot me’ and he just decided to run after them (the officers),” Mr Norris said. Courier mail.

‘How many times in Australia do you see that?’ said Mr. Luck.

The witnesses said they heard police tell the man to put the knife down and fire a warning shot as he ran towards the officers.

‘And then “bang bang” after he kept coming at them, Mr Luck said.

The couple thought fireworks had gone off in the street.

Kade Luck (pictured) saw the incident unfold and said the man had told police to ‘shoot me’

Spectators are seen on the street after shots rang out through the popular nightclub district

Police alleged the man threatened officers by advancing on them on Shute Harbor Road at 6 p.m. 12.20, before he was shot up to five times.

Officers at the scene provided first aid and the man was taken to Proserpine Hospital – but died shortly afterwards.

A crime scene has been established and inquiries are continuing with the incident to be investigated by the Ethical Standards Command with oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

A man filming himself eating a kebab nearby managed to catch the gunshots on video.

Several shots can be heard fired, with the man repeatedly exclaiming, ‘they damned just shot him’.

It is understood the knife allegedly used had a 4-5cm blade and a black handle.

Queensland Police Superintendent Graeme Paine said the man was ‘advanced’ towards the officers, who withdrew their firearms.

He warned against carrying a knife in a public space where people consume alcohol.

“I want to highlight the dangers of carrying a knife at any time in a public place – it is a defense in certain circumstances,” Supt Paine said.

“But to carry a knife in an area that is a dynamic place where there are people consuming alcohol, it really poses a significant threat to the public – including the police who are there trying to maintain the safety of everyone.”

Supt Paine said police had spoken to the man’s family in WA, adding it was ‘tragic’ for his loved ones and for the officers involved.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said the use of a taser was ‘not possible’ during the incident.

The incident was caught on CCTV and police are investigating.

It is unclear whether the man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.