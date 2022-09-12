‘Airbus Albo’ refuses to fly commercial to Queen’s funeral – Buck Palace to move leaders by BUS

<!–

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has refused to take a commercial flight to London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, despite the British government’s request.

Heads of state and their partners were asked to travel to England on commercial flights for the funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19 – but the man who was dubbed ‘Airbus Albo’ for its repeated overseas trips at the start of its term, is not falling into line.

Instead, Mr Albanese plans to take the Royal Australian Air Force VIP jet for the flight to the UK.

“It is a long-standing plan for myself and the Governor General (David Hurley) to travel to London and we will do that on Thursday evening,” Mr Albanese told the ABC.

Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon board a Royal Australian Air Force flight. Albanian will not get commercial flight to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, despite UK government request

His deputy Richard Marles said Australian Prime Ministers have never taken commercial flights due to security concerns.

“That has to be the main consideration here. And I might add that that’s not just a consideration from the Prime Minister’s point of view, it’s also about the safety of the public,” Marles told ABC’s Radio National.

Documents obtained by Politico revealed that foreign heads of state and their spouses were asked to travel on commercial flights and that the use of helicopters to get around was prohibited.

World leaders are also banned from using helicopters to travel around the UK, according to documents obtained by Politics.

World leaders in attendance are also scheduled to be transported through London to the funeral.

This did not go down well with world leaders, with a foreign ambassador in London saying, ‘Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?’

More to come.