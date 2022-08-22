Airbnb reveals its most wish-listed unique homes ever, from California to Crete via Ireland

These unique accommodations capture the imagination of travelers around the world.

They are the eighth most on Airbnb’s all-time wish lists around the world.

The list includes a “magic” treehouse in California’s Santa Cruz Mountains, a luxurious cave apartment in Crete, and a grand 15th-century castle in the west of Ireland.

Airbnb reveals that in 2021, total revenues for “unique stays” were higher than for regular listings, with unique listings earning nearly $1 billion (£820 million) globally on the platform.

It also notes that between 2019 and 2021, the number of nights booked at its unique properties increased by nearly 50 percent worldwide and by 113 percent in the UK in 2021 alone.

Scroll down to see the eight most popular quirky accommodations on the platform – which one would you book?

redwood tree house – Watsonville, California

You’ll be truly immersed in nature in this “magic” treehouse in California’s Santa Cruz Mountains – one tree grows “right across the living room and another in the bathroom.” Guests can enjoy views of the area’s redwoods from the hot tub, or venture further afield to explore the shoreline of nearby Monterey Bay. The tree house sleeps two people and costs £233 per night

Old Trullo Dome – Ostuni, Apulia, Italy

This charming Airbnb near the town of Ostuni is housed in a 300-year-old ‘trullo’ – a traditional Italian dry-stone hut with a conical roof. Relax in the hammock and admire the grounds – it is set in a four acre property with olive, almond, fig, cherry and pear trees and offers a ‘garden banquet for guests to feast on’. It is also an eco-friendly place. Solar energy is used for hot water and waste water is reused. The accommodation sleeps four people and costs £175 per night, with a minimum stay of four nights

Historic Tower – Tuoro sul Trasimeno, Umbria, Italy

Take a peek inside this Italian oasis on the border between Umbria and Tuscany and you will be greeted by a ‘wonderful view over Lake Trasimeno’. Built from ‘reclaimed materials’, the tower comes complete with a private garden and BBQ area, and guests can also take a dip in the estate’s communal swimming pool. The accommodation is suitable for two people and costs £108 per night

Luxury stone villa – Chania, Crete, Greece

This unique apartment in the small village of Kaliviani rocks in different ways. It is housed in a natural cave that was once used as a family home and later as an agricultural storehouse. After a renovation in 2007, the space was transformed into a ‘luxury’ studio of 60 m² with a balcony. In addition to an eye-catching interior, guests can enjoy a ‘beautiful’ view of Kissamos Bay. It sleeps three people and costs £148 per night

Treehouse in the rainforest – San Carlos, Alajuela Province, Costa Rica

You’ll find this gem in the Bio Thermales Hot Springs resort north of San Jose. The tree house is handmade with furniture made from naturally harvested trees on the land. Days will likely be spent soaking in the retreat’s 15 natural hot and cool springs or hiking the trails in the surrounding 14-acre rainforest. The tree house sleeps four people and costs £105 per night

‘Dream caught’ tree houses – Mae Taeng, Chiang Mai, Thailand

This picturesque retreat is nestled among the ‘lush, green rolling hills’ of the Mae Taeng District in northern Thailand. The tree house is located next to a river, which guests can admire from their own private patio. Plus, those staying three nights or more can enjoy a free cooking class with the hosts. The accommodation, which sleeps two, costs from £65 per night

Caher CastleGalway, Ireland

Guests are invited to ‘live like a king’ at Cahercastle in Galway, which has been standing since the late 14th century. The sleeping quarters are located in the master bedroom, the highest room in the castle, with access to the turret, a living room and a dining room. Guests share the fortress with the owners, who comment: ‘The castle has many quirks. It’s a great and fun place to spend the night.’ The property sleeps four people and costs £167 per night

Prussian village church – Havelsee, Brandenburg, Germany