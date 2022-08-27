Airbnb reveals its most wish-listed unique homes around the world

These one-of-a-kind rentals have captured the imaginations of travelers around the globe. They are Airbnb’s eight all-time most wish-listed ‘unique homes’ around the world. The list includes a ‘magical’ treehouse in California’s Santa Cruz Mountains, a luxurious apartment inside a cave in Crete, and a grand 15th-century castle in the west of Ireland. Airbnb reveals that, in 2021, total earnings for ‘unique stays’ were higher than for regular listings, with unique listings earning nearly $1 billion on the platform globally. So, which of these would you book?

Redwood Treehouse – Watsonville, California: You’ll be truly immersed in nature in this ‘magical’ treehouse in California’s Santa Cruz Mountains, and there’s even a tree growing ‘right through the main living area and another in the bathroom’.

Guests can admire views of the area’s redwood trees from the hot tub or venture further afield to explore the coastline of nearby Monterey Bay.

The treehouse sleeps two and costs $274 (£233) per night.

Ancient Trullo Dome – Ostuni, Apulia, Italy: This charming Airbnb near the city of Ostuni is housed in a 300-year-old ‘trullo’ – a traditional Italian dry stone hut with a conical roof. Relax in the hammock and admire the grounds since it’s set on a four-acre estate with olive, almond, fig, cherry, and pear trees, offering a ‘garden banquet that guests can feast on’.

It’s an eco-friendly spot, too. Solar power is used for hot water and wastewater is re-used.

The property sleeps four and is priced from $206 (£175) per night, with a four-night-minimum stay.

Historic Tower – Tuoro sul Trasimeno, Umbria, Italy: Check into this Italian haven on the border between Umbria and Tuscany and you’ll be greeted by a ‘stunning view over Lake Trasimeno’.

The tower, which has been built from ‘reclaimed materials’, comes complete with a private garden and barbecue, and guests can also take a dip in the estate’s shared swimming pool. The property sleeps two and costs $127 (£108) per night.

Luxurious Stone Villa – Chania, Crete, Greece: This unique apartment in the small village of Kaliviani rocks in several ways. It’s housed in a natural cave that at one time was used as a family home, and, later, as an agricultural storage space. Following a renovation in 2007, the space was turned into a ‘luxurious’ 60-sq-m (645-sq-ft) studio with a balcony.

As well as an eye-catching interior, guests can admire a ‘stunning’ view of Kissamos bay. It sleeps three and is priced from $174 (£148) a night.

Rainforest Treehouse – San Carlos, Alajuela Province, Costa Rica: You’ll find this gem at the Bio Thermales Hot Springs resort north of San Jose.

The treehouse is hand-crafted with furniture made from naturally harvested trees on the land. Days will likely be spent soaking in the retreat’s 15 natural hot and cool springs pools or trekking through the trails in the surrounding 35-acre (14-hectare) rainforest.

Sleeping four, the treehouse is priced from $123 (£105) per night.

‘Dream Caught’ Treehouses – Mae Taeng, Chiang Mai, Thailand: This picturesque retreat lies amongst the ‘lush, green rolling hills’ of the Mae Taeng district in northern Thailand. The treehouse sits beside a river, which guests can admire from their own private deck.

What’s more, those staying for three nights or more can enjoy a free cookery class with the hosts. The property, which sleeps two, is priced from $76 (£65) per night.

Cahercastle – Galway, Ireland: Guests are invited to ‘live like a king’ in Galway’s Cahercastle, which has been standing since the late 1400s.

Sleeping quarters are in the master bedroom, the highest room in the castle, with access to the turret, a living room and a dining room. Guests share the fortress with the owners, who note: ‘The castle has lots of quirks. It’s a great and fun place to stay the night.’ The abode sleeps four and costs $196 (£167) per night.

Prussian Village Church – Havelsee, Brandenburg, Germany: Lay your head for the night in this 18th-century church in the German village of Briest – guests sleep in the gallery where the organ once stood. Described as a ‘Gothic building’, the property features a clocktower and a ‘beautiful’ garden.

Anyone with a musical penchant is in for a treat – according to the host, the church offers ‘great acoustics’ for musicians and singers. This quirky spot sleeps four and costs from $58 (£49) per night.