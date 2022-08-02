Airbnb REMOVES former slave quarter cabin in Mississippi after outcry from users

Airbnb has removed the listing of a former slave cabin on the Belmont Plantation in Greenville, Mississippi, which was rented out for $165 a night after a viral TikTok user proclaimed the “atrocity.”

The Panther Burn Cottage @ Belmont Plantation is listed as an 1830s slave hut that has also been used as a ‘tenant tenant’s cabin’.

Wytnon Yates, 34, posted a now viral video — nearly 3 million views so far — on TikTok about the property, saying it was anything but strange and charming.

“The history of slavery in this country is constantly being denied and now it is being mocked by making it a luxury vacation spot,” Yates said in the clip.

The Panther Burn Cottage @ Belmont Plantation [pictured] is listed on Airbnb as an 1830s slave hut that has also been used as a tenant tenant shack. The structure has also been a ‘medical office for local farmers and their families’

‘This is not okay. This is an 1830 slave cabin on Airbnb,” Yates told DailyMail.com on Tuesday. “How could anyone be okay with renting this out as a bed and breakfast, a place where people were held as slaves?”

The single-storey house can accommodate up to two guests, with a bedroom and en-suite bathroom – there is no question of a kitchen – adding that the former slave quarters had been renovated with modern amenities, including Netflix. The property had a 4.97 stars and 68 reviews.

Airbnb quickly removed the ad from its platform and apologized for any “trauma” or “grief” it caused.

“We have removed the affected Mississippi listing and are currently in the process of removing listings known to contain former slave residences in the United States,” Haven Thorn, an Airbnb spokesperson, told DailyMail.com on Tuesday.

He said that “properties previously used by slaves have no place on Airbnb.”

“We apologize for any trauma or grief caused by the presence of this listing, and please others, and that we did not take action earlier to address this issue,” Thorn said.

He added: “We are working with experts to develop new policies that address other properties associated with slavery.”

The cabin is located on the grounds of the Greenville, Miss. The population was 34,400 at the 2010 census. It is located in the area of ​​historic cotton plantations and culture known as the Mississippi Delta.

Yates, a civil rights and entertainment attorney, told DailyMail.com that he learned about the property listing when his… his brother’s friend, who was looking for Airbnb’s in the Greenville area, came across the listing.

He said he was “shocked” by it and the conversation that started in a friends chat quickly turned into a family chat that then led to the TikTok video.

“This is a story of a lot of black Americans, when we see something like that, there’s nowhere to tell anyone,” Yates said.

“We feel stuck and we just have to go through the experience to see something like that and that’s why I did the TikTok. The idea of ​​renting out a slave hut takes it to a whole new level.”

The cabin’s owner, Brad Hauser, 52, said: The Washington Post that he took ownership of the property in July, saying in a statement that while the building had been a doctor’s office and not a residence for enslaved people, it was “the previous owner’s decision to market the building as the place where slaves once slept’ .’

Hauser, who is white, said he was “strongly opposed” to the previous owner’s decision and promised to give guests a “historically accurate picture” of life at the Belmont Plantation.

“I’m not interested in making money from slavery,” said Hauser, who apologized for the mention “insulting African Americans whose ancestors were slaves.”

Yates, who lives in New Orleans and grew up in Georgia, said his family has history in Louisiana.

“When my friends had weddings, events and corporate retreats on plantations, I grew up romanticizing plantations which is not new, but promoting that romanticizing slavery by renovating a slave cabin and then renting it out as a bed and breakfast is a new level of cruelty.”

Yates said most of the people who reached out to him after the video was posted agreed with him.

He said he didn’t mean to contact Airbnb or the property’s host and didn’t seem too excited for them to respond, but said, ‘Words aren’t enough. They must comply with the statement they have given that they are going to implement policy.’

Founded in 1857, the Belmont Plantation is the last antebellum riverside mansion in the Mississippi Delta, the website says. It stands at over 9,000 square feet. It is listed as a National Register Historic Property.