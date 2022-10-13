Air fryers: MailOnline reveals whether the kitchen gadget can really slash bills

As the cost of living rises day by day, many of us are taking measures to reduce our expenses, including cutting the family grocery bill, taking weekends off and ditching subscriptions.

Cheap energy prices are virtually impossible to find at the moment, so another important way to save money is to use less energy.

Air fryers have been touted as cheaper and healthier alternatives to ovens – but are they actually more energy efficient?

MailOnline reveals whether the kitchen gadget can really help cut bills amid the cost of living crisis.

Air fryers have been touted as cheaper and healthier alternatives to ovens – but are they actually more energy efficient?

How much does your favorite kitchen appliance cost to run? Gas or electric oven: £1.02/hour Electric hob: 68p/hour Air fryer: 30p/hour Microwave: 23.8p/hour Slow cooker: 5p/hour Source: Hometree

What is an air fryer?

An airfryer is a kitchen gadget that is similar to an oven in the sense that it bakes and fries food.

It runs on electricity and its heating elements are located on top of the appliance, accompanied by a large, powerful fan.

As the name suggests, air fryers use hot air and a small amount of oil to cook, and are typically faster than ovens.

How much do they cost?

Air fryers start from around £60, with more expensive models having larger capacities and more advanced features.

‘Models with extra features – such as control via an app on your phone or multiple compartments that let you cook two foods at once – will set you back over £200,’ Which? explains on its website.

Are they actually healthier than ovens?

This depends on what you are cooking.

If we’re talking about foods you normally deep fry, like frozen chips, then the answer is yes.

“Despite both having ‘fryer’ in their name, fryers and deep fryers work quite differently,’ Which? explains.

“Air fryers are often referred to by manufacturers as healthy or low-fat fryers, as they use hot air and a small amount of oil to cook the chips by convection.

As the name suggests, deep fryers use hot air to cook instead of oil, and typically cook food faster than ovens

Dishwashers beat dishes When it comes to washing dishes, it all depends on how long you leave the faucet on. An average dishwasher would cost 26p to run, according to personal finance site nimblefins.co.uk. But someone who ran a tap for 15 minutes to hand wash the same number of dishes would spend twice as much – 52p. But using a tap for three minutes would cost just 10p – and anything less than seven-and-a-half minutes would be cheaper than the dishwasher.

‘The results are more akin to oven chips than traditional chip shop chips.

‘Freshers submerge crisps in hot oil to cook them, producing a crispier but greasier result.’

But if you’re cooking something that would normally go in the oven, like chicken breast or sausages, a deep fryer doesn’t change how healthy it is.

On the plus side, it will speed up the cooking time!

How energy efficient are they?

Last month, Hometree published the results of its tests to see how energy efficient your kitchen appliances are.

Its results show that the use of an oven, whether gas or electric, is the most expensive option.

The average oven uses around 3kW, meaning it costs around 34p to run for 20 minutes.

This costs around £1.02/hour, according to Hometree.

An electric hob was the second most expensive option, coming in at around 17p per unit. 15-minute use with an average output of 2kW or 68p/hour.

The air fryer came in third, which is largely due to the fact that it can cook food much faster than an oven.

Microwaves and slow cookers were found to be the most energy efficient kitchen appliances. An average 700w microwave costs 1.98p when used for five minutes, or 23.8p/hour, while slow cookers use around 1.2kW over eight hours, working out at just 5p/hour

Unplug vampire units Televisions, music speakers and other gadgets – so-called vampire devices – can all use power when they are on standby. But switching these appliances off at the plug could cut your bills by £55 a year, according to comparison site Uswitch. Utilita Energy says it costs the average household 23p to leave a TV on standby for eight hours. Meanwhile, it can save 6.8p by taking a laptop off charge for the same amount of time. If you pull the plug on a digital radio, you’ll also save 14p over 24 hours. It’s worth bearing in mind that these savings can be outplayed by modern TVs, laptops, radios and other devices, and far more efficient than those some vampire statistics are based on.

Hometree’s tests showed that the average wattage for a deep fryer is 1kW, so using it for 10 minutes would cost around 5p. This works out at 30p/hour.

However, microwaves and slow cookers proved to be the most energy efficient kitchen appliances.

An average 700w microwave costs 1.98p when used for five minutes, or 23.8p/hour, while slow cookers use around 1.2kW over eight hours, working out at just 5p/hour.

So will a deep fryer help cut your bills?

Although the price of a deep fryer (£60-£200) is quite high, the gadget can be a smart choice if you tend to cook most of your meals in the oven.

Research by Utilita earlier this year found that air fryers run an average of £55.91/year – significantly cheaper than both gas cookers (£121.06/year) and electric cookers (£335.57/year).

This suggests that your annual saving by switching to a deep fryer could be as much as £279.66.

What other changes can you make in the kitchen to save money?

Small changes in your kitchen habits can have a big effect.

For example, if you batch-prepare meals and reheat them in a microwave during the week, you could save £112 a year, Utilita Energy claims.

And simmering vegetables instead of boiling them could cut your annual bills by £48.