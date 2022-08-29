Air Force vet, 56, unwittingly buys Virginia home where his ancestors were slaves

An Air Force veteran has discovered that a house he bought with his family in Virginia two years ago was once a plantation where his ancestors were enslaved in the 1800s.

Fred Miller, 56, bought the 10.5-acre estate known as Sharswood in the 1800s for more than $220,000 after the sister of one of his former colleagues and friends Bill Thompson sold it to him in May 2020.

The house, which used to be a 1,300-acre plantation, is located in Gretna, in the province of Pittsylvania.

“I was a little shocked by that, I’d say,” Miller said in a… CBS 60 minute interview first aired in May, citing the recent, shocking discovery.

Splitting his time between the historic home and California, Miller went on to say that he would often walk past the Virginia estate during his childhood, having grown up in the area.

“I just wanted to have family gatherings somewhere,” he clarified to 60 Minutes, repeating that he had no idea generations of his cousins ​​had once set foot in what he does now.

Fred Miller, a 56-year Air Force veteran, bought a 10.5-acre estate in Gretna, Virginia in 2020 for more than $220,000 because he wanted to buy land where he spent his childhood and a large estate to hold gatherings. keep for his extended family

The house, which used to be a 1,300-acre plantation, is located in Pittsylvania County and has a special green-and-white color code.

Miller didn’t expect to discover hidden treasures from his family’s past when he bought the former plantation, also known as Sharswood, two years ago.

“Had I known there was a ‘Miller Plantation,’ I might have been able to make a connection between the last name ‘Miller’ and that plantation,” Fred told CBS’ 60 Minutes. “But I’d never heard of a ‘Miller Plantation’ or a ‘Miller’ ever before.” Pictured: Some of Miller’s ancestors who lived in or around Sharswood in the 20th or 19th century

The shocking discovery first came to light when Miller’s sister, Karen Dixon-Rexroth, 49, and their cousins, Sonya Woman-Miranda and Dexter Miller, dug into the house’s past. At the time, they tried to get an idea of ​​the history behind the white, colonial house with a green roof.

Soon after, the family came across records, including several annual editions of the US Census, which revealed that the household behind Sharswood also had the last name “Miller.”

“If I’d known there was a ‘Miller Plantation,’ I might have made a connection between the last name Miller and that plantation,” Miller told 60 Minutes.

When asked by Lesley Stahl if he’d ever heard of his last name associated with a plantation until this year, the Air Force veteran replied, “I’d never heard of a ‘Miller Plantation’ or a ‘Miller’ before.” .’

To find their family free, the extended Miller family teamed up with Virginia Humanities and African-American genealogy researcher Karice Luck-Brimmer to learn more about their ancestors, according to The Washington Post.

“Something attracted me to know the history of this place,” Dixon-Rexroth said in an interview on 60 Minutes. “I knew it was an old place from the 1800s, so I started there, as far as looking at the previous owners and also all the records available online.”

Miller’s sister, 49-year-old Karen Dixon-Rexroth (pictured), and their cousins, Sonya Womack-Miranda and Dexter Miller, dug into the house’s history shortly after he bought the property

The family of Miller’s friend and former colleague, Bill Thompson, owned the former plantation site for nearly a century before Thompson’s sister sold it to the Air Force veteran two years ago.

A shack on the 10.5-acre property was where slaves lived. Miller fully plans to renovate it to pay tribute to his ancestors and educate people about the history of slavery

The Millers hope their ancestors ‘look down on us with a smile’ after one of them bought Sharswood’s property years after they first settled there

The Millers were able to identify their great-great-grandmother, Sarah Miller, thanks to the ancestral tracing, The Post reported.

Data from the US Census from the late 1800s, early 20th century shows that Violet and David Miller also lived not far from Sharswood. The couple’s son, Samuel, had also set foot on the plantation.

However, another person, abbreviated as “NC Miller,” was identified as a slave, according to The Post.

“Since the unveiling … I know that when the slaves brought food to the main house, they came up the basement stairs,” Miller said in the episode 60 Minutes.

“And there’s obvious wear and tear on the basement stairs from years and years of traffic, from people walking up those stairs, I’m like, ‘Wow, these are my people,'” he added.

“Since the unveiling … I know that when the slaves brought food to the main house, they came up the basement stairs,” Miller said in the episode 60 Minutes. “And there’s obvious wear and tear on the basement stairs from years and years of traffic, from people walking up those stairs, I’m like, ‘Wow, these are my people’

Miller learned from Thompson that his ancestors had been buried in the woods, right on the property line, because no official cemetery had been built

None of the headstones (pictured) of Miller’s ancestors have their names on them, making it difficult for the family to identify their ancestors

Thompson had also told Miller that his ancestors were buried in the woods next to the property, although there were no headstones with their names on them.

“It was heartbreaking, I can tell you that,” Fred said of the sight of his ancestors. He added that he plans to renovate the slave hut where his ancestors lived to educate locals and others about slavery and its history.

He went on to reveal that he wants to tell the story of those who set foot on the property before him, hoping to make them proud, especially his great-great-grandmother, Sarah.

“I just hope she somehow looks from heaven,” Miller told The Washington Post, adding, “and finally crack a beautiful smile.”

“I’d say I can definitely feel something in me anywhere in this property when I’m walking around, just doing something,” Miller’s sister, Karen Dixon-Rexroth, told CBS’ 60 Minutes.

“I know that our ancestors look down on us with a smile,” she added.