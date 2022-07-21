Air Force Secretary says U.S. and the West ARE considering sending fighter jets to Ukraine

According to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, US troops are now considering sending fighter jets to Ukraine as the country continues to be attacked by Russia.

Lieutenant Colonel Kendall said Ukraine is busy solving its “right now” problem, in allusion to its ground fighting in the Donbas region. But he also said help in the form of planes may be needed.

“We are open to discussions with them about what their demands are and how we can meet them,” the chief of the air force said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Wednesday.

Kendall appeared this week along with Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Brown Jr. during the Security Forum.

General Brown also said the US has a responsibility to help train Ukrainian pilots to fly the various aircraft when they deliver them to their troops.

The US Air Force wants to withdraw its A-10 warthogs – and many have suggested sending them to Ukraine to aid in airstrikes in the war with Russia.

But Kendall said it is “largely up to Ukraine” to decide which plane it wants.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky has repeatedly said he needs more advanced fighter jets, such as F-15s and F-16s.

The comments from both Kendall and Brown came a week after the House passed the National Defense Authorization Act. Under the bill’s version, the US would provide $100 million to train Ukrainian pilots to fly US planes.

Kendall has previously scrapped suggestions that the US could send A-10s to Ukraine, but in Aspen he didn’t completely ditch the idea.

“There are some international opportunities out there,” Kendall said, adding, “Older American systems are a possibility.”

Brown told Reuters in an interview en route to the Aspen Security Forum that the US and its allies are considering several ideas for creating a long-term program to train Ukrainian pilots and modernize their air force.

He added during his remarks in Colorado on Wednesday that Ukraine’s success in fighting Russia since the war broke out there earlier this year is a sign of the benefits of cooperation between the US and Ukrainian armies.